The Green Bay Packers added five more players to the reserve/COVID-19 list, but with the NFL lowering its required days of quarantine to five, it’s possible several will be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The additions raised the number of players on the list to 17, but it dropped by one later in the day when wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling returned to the active roster. He was placed on the list Dec. 21.
The latest to go on the list were punter Corey Bojorquez, end Kingsley Keke, safety Henry Black, tight end Tyler Davis and newly signed practice squad cornerback Jayson Stanley. Normally, all would be ineligible to return in time for the Vikings game.
But the NFL adjusted the quarantine time to account for players who are asymptomatic and not likely to spread the virus five days after testing positive.
Some of the players who were added to the list Wednesday actually tested positive Tuesday, not in time for the Packers to submit the reserve/COVID-19 transaction before the end of the business day. Thus, they would be eligible to return Sunday.
Among those, according to a source, is Bojorquez.
The Packers can least afford not to have him, and they are expected to sign a punter to the practice squad today. But if Bojorquez is asymptomatic, they can expect him to be ready to play against the Vikings.
The Packers have had 13 players go on the list over the last three days, but the only starters among that group were tight end Marcedes Lewis and Bojorquez. Lewis went on the list Tuesday, so he has a chance to be back Sunday.