IOWA CITY
Kirk Ferentz is trying to keep his University of Iowa football team grounded after the No. 2 Hawkeyes achieved the program’s highest ranking since 1985.
The Hawkeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) are on a 12-game winning streak after their victory last week over fourth-ranked Penn State. They now stand in control of the Big Ten West race entering their Saturday game against Purdue (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday.
“We’re just at the halfway mark,” Ferentz said. “I have no idea how many Kentucky Derby winners won that were leading at halftime.”
If there’s one team that should be able to keep the Hawkeyes focused, it’s Purdue. Jeff Brohm’s Boilermakers have won three of the last four meetings.
The Boilermakers have beaten Iowa with their passing game, averaging 292.8 yards over the last four matchups.
“We have at times had the ability to throw the football, maybe more so than some other Big Ten teams, so that probably has helped us to a certain degree,” Brohm said.
Ferentz said the Boilermakers have hurt his team with deep balls: “And it sounds pretty basic, but a lot of people won’t try it that way and they have done a good job of that.”
Purdue’s longest completion in last year’s 24-20 win was 22 yards, but the year before the Boilermakers hit on passes of 54 and 42 yards, and in 2019 they had completions of 82, 36 and 57 yards.
Iowa’s secondary leads the nation in interceptions (16), takeaways (20) and turnover margin (plus-15).
“If a team isn’t performing well at all 11 positions on offense and there’s some weak link, they’re going to find it,” Brohm said.
Iowa will be without cornerback Riley Moss, who injured his knee on an interception against Penn State. Moss, who leads the Hawkeyes with four interceptions, should return in a couple weeks, Ferentz said.
Terry Roberts will move into Moss’ spot. Roberts has an interception and two pass breakups and has been a key contributor on special teams.
Indiana keeps QB secret
Indiana coach Tom Allen is staying relatively quiet this week.
He’s not talking about his options at quarterback for Saturday’s home game against No. 10 Michigan State, and he’s certainly not going to provide practice updates on injured starter Michael Penix Jr. or backup Jack Tuttle.
Allen thinks it’s more beneficial to keep his decision secret until kickoff.
“Jack, as always, will be ready to go,” he said, declining to expand on Penix’s status. “That’s been something that’s one of his strengths, his ability to be locked in and focused.”
Penix’s separated throwing shoulder joint could keep him out as the Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) try to right their season.
A year ago, Indiana recaptured the Old Brass Spittoon by shutting out Michigan State 24-0 in East Lansing. But this season, they’ve lost three times to teams currently ranked in the top seven and they’re about to face a foe making one of the nation’s biggest turnarounds.
Kenneth Walker leads the nation in rushing at 152.2 yards per game. Quarterback Payton Thorne and receiver Jalen Nalor appear to be in perfect alignment after last week’s impressive showing against Rutgers.