JANESVILLE

Identity thieves using the “felony lane gang” method were in Janesville and Delavan on Thursday, and police asked the public for help in identifying the perpetrators.

Thieves smashed a car window at an athletic club and stole a purse Thursday, according to Janesville police crime alert.

Later, two women arrived at a Delavan credit union's drive-through, where they tried to cash a check using an ID card from the purse, according to the alert.

Police released images apparently taken by the credit union’s cameras showing two women in an SUV.

A teller delayed the transaction, and the suspects drove off, according to the alert. The credit union retained the ID card.

Janesville police knew of no other such attempts but said they would not be surprised if more victims come forward.

This story will be updated.