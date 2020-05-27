JANESVILLE

The mother and son injured in an explosion and fire at a Janesville home Monday remained in fair condition Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for UW Hospital in Madison.

Cory Gumble and his mother, Tami Huppert, were injured in the fire Monday night at Huppert’s home. The Janesville Fire Department said one of the injured suffered severe burns.

The Gazette reported the wrong surname for Huppert in a previous article.

Investigators were told that someone had smelled gas at the duplex at 806 Hawthorne Ave. for some time and that a tenant lighting a cigarette sparked the explosion, but that scenario had not been confirmed.

Janesville Fire Department investigators returned to the duplex for a second day Wednesday. They could not be reached for comment.

A second GoFundMe page has been set up for the victims. The first was set up by a friend of Gumble, Ulises Ramirez, and the second by family friend Candi Shannon.

Huppert’s husband, Gregory “General” Huppert, died about two months ago, Shannon said in her GoFundMe statement.

A pet dog, Daisy Mae, suffered several cuts, “significant” burns on her front paws, and minor burns around her nose and mouth from the explosion and fire, according to a press release from Madison Veterinary Specialists.

Daisy Mae is expected to make a full recovery, according to veterinarians at Janesville Animal Medical Center who are handling the dog’s recovery.

Care for Daisy Mae has been paid for by Dr. Erica Reinman at the medical center, funds from supporters and the American Veterinary Medical Foundation Charitable Fund through Madison Veterinary Specialists.

Donations to the fund for Daisy Mae and other hurt animals in the area are accepted.

Gazette reporter Benjamin Pierce contributed to this report.