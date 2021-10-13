The focus hasn’t changed in more than a decade. Joseph LaBate, first and foremost, wants to play full time in the National Hockey League.
But if he never skates on NHL ice again he can grind out a living in the American Hockey League, hopefully win a title, stay involved in the game afterward, use his degree from the University of Wisconsin—he’s just one French class away—or continue to expand his real estate portfolio. Maybe all of those things.
Whatever happens, he’ll be OK.
“I think that’s why you see a guy like him change teams or go to a different organization is to get a fresh opportunity,” Admirals coach Karl Taylor said. “If you look at the track record here in Milwaukee … there’s been Colin Blackwell, Jared Tinordi, Freddy (Gaudreau). All these guys that have come in got second chances in other places, and now they’re full-time NHLers again.
“We’ve converted three or four AHL contracts over my time here into NHL contracts. That’s very rare. I think people in his situation see that and think, hey, they do reward merit there, it’s not just words, so I’m going to get that opportunity.”
Joseph LaBate played at Wisconsin before starting professional hockey career
LaBate (pronounced lah-BAHT) took part in the 2011 NHL scouting combine as a senior at Academy of Holy Angels in suburban Minneapolis, was drafted by Vancouver in the fourth round and then followed through on his college commitment with four years at Wisconsin.
“At that age I wanted to play professional hockey, and getting drafted was just a steppingstone to that process,” said LaBate, who finished with 31 goals and 52 assists for 83 points in 150 games at Wisconsin.
“It’s a long process, and I’ve been through a lot.”
What LaBate didn’t exactly envision—because who as a high schooler would?—were three seasons in Utica, New York, and three in Belleville, Ontario. In 296 AHL games he has 99 points (47 goals, 52 assists) to go along with 471 penalty minutes.
His three NHL stints with Vancouver in 2016-17 totaled 13 games with no goals and no assists.
“Life’s unpredictable and you just roll with it,” LaBate said. “I’ve had a couple of injuries in my career that I’ve had to work through but I’ve always come out stronger.
“If I envisioned my career, I’m not sure I ever thought I’d be playing in those cool cities and stuff, but it’s super special. I’ve got to see a lot of really cool places, got to meet a lot of really special people.”