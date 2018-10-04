Community
Clinton Community Historical Society open house—9:30-11:30 a.m., Cobblestone House, 607 Milwaukee Road, Clinton. Historical society will be open to the public on the first Saturday of the month.
Blessing of animals—11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Patrick School, 305 Lincoln St., Janesville. Local pet stores and supplies will be on display. Supports after-school youth activities.
Exhibits
“Autumn Festival”—8 a.m.-3 p.m., Marling HomeWorks, 1138 Humes Road, Janesville. Artwork made by members of Janesville Art League.
29th annual photography contest exhibit—10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monroe Arts Center, 1315 11th St., Monroe. Artist Heather F. Wetzel will judge. For more information, visit MonroeArtsCenter.com.
Geneva Lake Arts Foundation fall exhibit—10 a.m.-5 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Featuring artists Sandra Willie, Susan Alter, Bonnie Siegel and Sheryl Parker. For more information, visit genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
“Life Scape”—10 a.m.-3 p.m., Raven’s Wish Gallery, 101 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville. Featuring Delavan artist Lynette Redner. For more information, visit ravenswish.com.
Chinese Artists in the US: Plein Air Painting—1-4 p.m., Crossman Gallery, Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. For more information, visit uww.edu/artist.
Featured Artist: Susan Alter—1:30 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Artist will discuss their art and techniques. Part of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. For more information, visit genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
Fairs And Festivals
Fall bazaar—11 a.m.-1 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 E. High St., Edgerton. Includes Swiss steak dinner, baked goods and craft sales. For more information, call 608-884-3515. Cost: $10 adults, $4 for children younger than 12.
Food And Drink
Beloit Farmers Market—8 a.m., downtown Beloit.
Janesville Farmers Market—8 a.m.-1 p.m., 100 block of North Main St., Janesville. Now accepts EBT and Quest Cards.
Fort Atkinson Farmers Market—8 a.m.-12 p.m., downtown Fort Atkinson. Call 920-563-3210.
Scandinavian dinner—4-7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Menu includes Swedish meatballs, lefse, limpa, julekage breads, Norwegian fruit soups and cookies. To purchase tickets, call 608-754-0261. Cost: Advance tickets are $12 for ages 13 and older in advance and $6 for ages 6-12 in advance. Prices are $1 more at the door.
Community meal—4 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 54 S. Jackson St., Janesville. Menu includes egg bake, hash browns, fruit cocktail, flavored quick breads, bars, cookies and a beverage.
Halloween
Haunted hayride—6 p.m.-midnight, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva. Admission is first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, call 262-245-5303. Cost: $15 for those 11 and older, $8 for kids ages 4-10, and kids younger than 3 are admitted free.
Dr. Scary’s Scream Park haunted houses—7:30-11 p.m., 5020 State Road 50, Delavan. For more information, call 920-568-4100 or visit hauntedwisconsin.com. Cost: $25 per person.
Miscellaneous
YMCA open house—6 a.m.-5 p.m., YMCA of Northern Rock County, 221 Dodge St., Janesville. View the renovated Aquatic Center. For more information, call 608-754-9622 or visit ymcajanesville.org.
Walk with a Doc—8 a.m., Edgerton Hospital Milton Clinic, 831 Arthur Drive, Milton. Participants can walk with Dr. Michael Schreiber and health care professionals. For more information and future dates and locations, visit edgerton hospital.com.
Skelly’s corn maze—9 a.m.-6 p.m., Skelly’s Farm Market, 2713 S. Hayner Road, Janesville. Open through Oct. 31. Cost: $3-$9.
Historic beer brewing—10 a.m.-4 p.m., Old World Wisconsin, W372 S9727 Highway 67, Eagle. For more information, call 262-594-6301 or visit oldworld wisconsin.org. Cost: 19 adults, $16 seniors, $10 children ages 5 to 17.
Gem and mineral show—10 a.m.-5 p.m., Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson. Featuring a carving show by Caleb Kasper. Demonstrations, club sales and refreshments will be available. For more information, call 920-674-2544 or email rwses@idcnet.com. Cost: Free-will donations at the door.
Autumn on the Farm weekends—10 a.m.-5 p.m., Old World Wisconsin, W372 S9727 Highway 67, Eagle. Fees include all-day tram pass. For more information, visit oldworldwisconsin.org. Cost: $10-$19.
Janesville-Beloit Kennel Club open house—11 a.m.-3 p.m., kennel club training facility, 2502 Center Ave., Janesville. Rabies vaccinations and microchipping will be available for purchase. Proceeds will support the humane society. For more information, visit janesville-beloitkennel club.com.
Beckman Mill tours—1-4 p.m., Beckman Mill Park, 11600 S. County H, Beloit. Call 608-751-1551.
Elkhorn Park District dance—7-10 p.m., Elkhorn Recreation Center, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. Bring your own non-alcoholic refreshments. For more information, call 262-741-5114. Cost: $6.
Music
Child/family karaoke—2-4 p.m., 59er Driving Range and Diner, 2209 E. Vincent Road, Milton.
“Peter and the Wolf”—3 p.m., Lake Geneva Middle School, 600 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 262-359-9072 or visit lakegenevaorchestra.org. Cost: $5, kids 12 and younger admitted free.
Sammy Miller & The Congregation—7:30-10 p.m., Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton. Call 608-877-4400. Cost: $25.
We Banjo 3—7:30-10 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. For more information, call 608-758-0297. Cost: $15 for students, $25 for adults.
Robbie Fulks and His Band—7:30 p.m., Monroe Arts Center, 1315 11th St., Monroe. For more information or tickets, visit monroeartscenter.com or call 608-325-5700. Cost: $10-$20.
Recreation
Paint the Town Yellow 5K Run/Walk—8:30 a.m.-noon, Palmer Park, 2501 Palmer Drive, Janesville. Suicide awareness and prevention walk. For more information, call 608-743-9828 or visit namirockcounty.org.
Pickleball—9 a.m., Riverside Park, 2200 Parkside Drive, Janesville. Available to people of all levels and someone will be present to work with beginners. Paddles and balls are provided. Event is weather dependent.
Public skate—Noon-1:30 p.m. and 8-10 p.m., Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave., Janesville. For more information, call 608-755-3015. Cost: $7 for adults, $6 for youths/seniors, $23 family rate, $2 skate rental.
Theater
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”—3 and 7:30 p.m., Beloit Civic Theatre, 1225 Fourth St., Beloit. For tickets and more information, call 608-362-1595 or visit beloitcivictheatre.org. Cost: $20-$25.
