Community
DHS and DDHS Alumni & Friends meeting—9-10 a.m., Delavan American Legion Hall, 111 S. Second St., Delavan. Father Oriol Regales will be guest speaker.
Play and learn— 9-10:30 a.m., Creekside Place, 102 Maple St., Evansville.
Library story time—10 a.m., Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton. This 45-minute program for preschoolers features stories, songs, fingerplays and a craft.
Medicare seminars— Noon, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 Main St., Lake Geneva. Registration is required at the reference desk. Limited to 35 participants. For more information, call 262-249-5299 or visit lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
Mondays are Murder book club—1:30 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Featuring “The Expats” by Chris Pavone. For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
Gabriel Szerlong meet-and-greet—6-7:30 p.m., 130 W. Center St., Whitewater. With guest speaker Sen. Steve Nass.
NAMI family to family class—6-8:30 p.m., Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Education program for families with members living with mental illness. For more information, email susan.namirockcty@gmail.com or call 608-743-9828.
Exhibits
“Autumn Festival” exhibit—8 a.m.-5 p.m., Marling HomeWorks, 1138 Humes Road, Janesville. Artwork made by members of Janesville Art League.
Kim Alba—8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Local artist exhibit sponsored by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. For more information visit genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
Roberta Karstetter— 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 Main St., Lake Geneva. Local artist exhibit sponsored by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. For more information visit genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
Kasey Karstetter—9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Sponsored by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. For more information visit genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
Geneva Lake Arts Foundation fall exhibit—10 a.m.-5 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Featuring artists Sandra Willie, Susan Alter, Bonnie Siegel and Sheryl Parker. For more information, visit genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
Janesville Art League: “Rust”—10 a.m.-3 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. For more information, call 608-758-0297.
“Life Scape”—10 a.m.-6 p.m., Raven’s Wish Gallery, 101 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville. Featuring Delavan artist Lynette Redner. For more information, visit ravenswish.com.
Films
“Micere Githae Mugo: Tireless Pursuit”—7 p.m., University Center, UW-Whitewater, 228 Wyman Mall, Whitewater. Discussion will follow screening. For more information, visit uww.edu/uc.
Food And Drink
Autumn dinner—5-7 p.m., Edgerton United Methodist Church, 112 Albion Road, Edgerton. Menu includes baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, braised cabbage, dinner rolls, squash, green beans, pie with ice cream and a beverage. Cost: $10 adults, $5 children younger than 5.
halloween
Skelly’s corn maze—9 a.m.-6 p.m., Skelly’s Farm Market, 2713 S. Hayner Road, Janesville. Open through Oct. 31. Cost: $3-$9.
Health
Adult indoor lap swim—6-7 a.m., Marshall Middle School, 25 S. Pontiac Drive, Janesville. For ages 18 and older. Cost: $3-$65.
Public meditation—7 p.m., The Diamond Way Buddhist Group of Whitewater, 298 S. Franklin St., Whitewater.
Lectures
“Love and Literature: What Young Adult Books Teach about Gender and Romance”—3 p.m., Fairhaven Senior Services, 435 W. Starin Road, Whitewater. Presented by professor Tricia Clasen. For more information, contact Kari Borne at bornek@uww.edu or 262-472-1003.
Music
Daylilies a cappella chorus—1-3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville.
Open jam—4-7 p.m., Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville. Call 608-756-0081.
Badger Chordhawks Chorus rehearsals—7-9:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville. Male singers of all ages are welcome. Event is open to the public. Call 608-755-1290 or visit badgerchordhawks.com.
Recreation
Pickleball—4:30 p.m., Riverside Park, 2200 Parkside Drive, Janesville. Open to people of all skill levels. Instruction available for beginners. Paddles and balls are provided. Event is weather dependent.
senior centers
Beloit Senior Center—631 Bluff St., Beloit. 7:30 a.m., billiards; 8:30 a.m., chair exercise; 9 a.m., open sewing, paper crafting; 9:30 a.m., Goledn-Aires; 11:30 a.m., jewelry repair; 12:30 p.m., bridge lessons; 5:30 p.m., Jazzercise.
Clinton Senior Center—508 Front St., Clinton. 1 p.m., Farkle; 5 p.m., restaurant club.
Creekside Place—102 Maple St., Evansville. 9 a.m., Strong Women; 10:30 a.m., chair fitness; 1 p.m., knitting group.
The Gathering Place—715 Campus St., Milton. 9 a.m., Zumba gold, chair yoga; 10 a.m., tai chi; 10:15 a.m., Sue’s lunch; 12:30 p.m., mahjong; 1 p.m., leather tooling, knitting and crocheting, pinochle, Rag Ruggers.
Janesville Senior Center—69 S. Water St., Janesville. 8 a.m. pool; 8:30 a.m., exercise, ping pong; 9 a.m., woodcarvers; 9:30 a.m., clogging, dominoes, line dancing, powerful tools; 10:30 a.m., board meeting; 12 p.m., Scrabble; 12:30 p.m., duplicate bridge, 500 card game; 1 p.m., water color, Krafters, Choristers; 2:30 p.m., Water Street Band; 4 p.m., theatrical class.
Whitewater Senior Center—504 W. Starrin Road, Whitewater. 8:30 a.m., Core & More; 9:30 a.m., FUNctional Fit; 11 a.m., WW Warblers; 12:30 p.m., pickleball; 1 p.m., canasta, mahjong, learn mahjong; 1:30 a.m., DFCI meeting.
