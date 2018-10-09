Community
Wiggle and Rhyme Storytime—9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
Lighten UP—9:30-11 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Class designed to teach techniques to improve the outlook on life for people 60 and older. To enroll, call 608-757-5309 or visit co.rock.wi.us/aging.
Dance, Sing & Play—10 a.m., Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton. Thirty-minute program for toddlers and preschoolers features singing, movement activities, rhymes and fingerplays. Call 608-884-4511.
Safe and Savvy senior open house—10 a.m.-2 p.m., Walworth Public Library, 525 Kenosha St., Walworth. Learn to recognize and protect seniors from abuse and neglect. Includes memory screenings and assistance with advance directives.
Cover crop field day—10 a.m., W2097 Hauser Lane, W2097 Hauser Lane, Juda. Hosted by Farmers of the Sugar River and Jake Kaderly. For more information, call 608-325-4195, ext. 121, or email Tonya.Gratz@wi.nacdnet.net.
Once Upon a Time story- time—1:30 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Early literacy program with longer, complex stories, music and activities. For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
Tail Waggin’ Tutors— 4-5 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Reading time with Maggie the dog. Register at the children’s desk or call 608-758-6585. For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
Parenting Connections: Individual Education Plans—5:30-7 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Snacks provided. Registration required at the children’s desk, calling 608-758-6585 or online at hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
Bingo—6 p.m., Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville. Call 608-752-2342.
Walworth County Dems meeting—6-9 p.m., Whitewater campaign office, 834 E. Milwaukee St., Whitewater. UWW Coordinator of Student Veterans Richard Harris will present “Voice from Vets.”
Exhibits
“Autumn Festival”—8 a.m.-7 p.m., Marling HomeWorks, 1138 Humes Road, Janesville. Artwork made by members of Janesville Art League.
Chinese Artists in the US: Plein Air Painting—10 a.m.-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Crossman Gallery, Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. For more information, visit uww.edu/artist.
Janesville Art League: “Rust”—10 a.m.-3 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. For more information, call 608-758-0297.
29th annual photography contest exhibit—10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monroe Arts Center, 1315 11th St., Monroe. Artist Heather F. Wetzel will judge. For more information, visit MonroeArtsCenter.com.
Geneva Lake Arts Foundation fall exhibit—10 a.m.-5 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Featuring artists Sandra Willie, Susan Alter, Bonnie Siegel and Sheryl Parker. For more information, visit genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
“Life Scape”—10 a.m.-6 p.m., Raven’s Wish Gallery, 101 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville. Featuring Delavan artist Lynette Redner. For more information, visit ravenswish.com.
“Transitions”—Noon-5 p.m., Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater. Featuring the Whitewater Circle of Artists. For more information, visit whitewatercircleofartists.com.
Faith
Women of Joy Bible sharing—9:15-10:45 a.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 503 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Bibles provided or bring your own. All women are welcome. Call 262-728-9353 or 262-728-5292.
Food And Drink
Lake Geneva Farmers Market—8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Call 262-248-4382 or email director@horticulturalhall.com.
Halloween
Skelly’s corn maze—9 a.m.-6 p.m., Skelly’s Farm Market, 2713 S. Hayner Road, Janesville. Open through Oct. 31. Cost: $3-$9.
Chill at Oak Hill cemetery tour—5-6 p.m., Oak Hill Cemetery, 1725 N. Washington St., Janesville. Tour the cemetery and listen to stories. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 608-756-4509, ext. 304. Cost: $10.
Health
Adult indoor lap swim—6-7 a.m., Marshall Middle School, 25 S. Pontiac Drive, Janesville. For ages 18 and older. Cost: $3-$65.
Vinyasa flow yoga—5:30 p.m., Gathering Place, 715 Campus Lane, Milton. Bring a mat and wear loose clothing. Call 608-868-3500.
Music
Music Mosaics Concert: Rhapsodic Voices—7:30 p.m., UW-Whitewater, Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Featuring the entire UW-Whitewater voice faculty. For more information, call 262-472-2222 or visit uww.edu/cac/music. Cost: $5.50-$12.
Senior centers
Beloit Senior Center—631 Bluff St., Beloit. 7:30 a.m., billiards; 8 a.m., benefit specialist; 8:15 a.m., Walking with Yoshi; 12:30 p.m., euchre; 5:30 p.m., Jazzercise.
Clinton Senior Center— 508 Front St., Clinton. 10 a.m., chair exercise; 1 p.m., Mexican Train.
Creekside Place—102 Maple St., Evansville. 8 a.m., yoga; 9:15 a.m., mind/body yoga; 10:30 a.m., dementia care, Gentle Fit; 11:30 a.m., Rock County lunch; 12:15 p.m., dominoes; 4:30 p.m., American Legion meeting; 6 p.m., drawing and painting.
The Gathering Place—715 Campus St., Milton. 9 a.m., basket class; 9:15 a.m., Strong Women; 10 a.m., open art studio; 10:45 a.m., stretching class; 11:30 a.m., alterations; 1:15 p.m., bingo; 5:30 p.m., yoga class.
Janesville Senior Center—69 S. Water St., Janesville. 8 a.m. pool; 8:30 a.m., exercise, ping pong; 9 a.m., woodcarvers, foot care; 9:30 a.m., line dancing, learn to sew; 10 a.m., cribbage, flu shots offered; 12 p.m., porcelain class; 12:30 p.m., duplicate bridge, poker, sheepshead; 1 p.m., dulcimer class; 2 p.m., Strong Women class.
Whitewater Senior Center—504 W. Starin Road, Whitewater. 8:30 a.m., Core & More; 9 a.m., pickleball; 9:30 a.m., FUNctional Fit; 10:30 a.m., yoga, Lunch Bunch; 1 p.m., watercolor.
Theater
“Love, Loss and What I Wore”—7:30 p.m., UW-Whitewater, Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. For more information, visit uww.edu/cac/theatre-dance. Cost: $5.50-$12.
Writers/Words
“Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy”—6-8 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit. Author William Matson and Crazy Horse family elder Floyd Clown Sr. will discuss and sign books.
