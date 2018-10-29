Community
Golden “K” Kiwanis meeting—9-11 a.m., Sons of Norway Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville. For more information, visit kiwanisblackhawk.com.
Nursing career day—11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2:30-5 p.m., Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Meet with college representatives and nurses to learn about nursing programs. For more information, contact Shelia Pavich at 262-245-2250 or spavich@mhemail.org or visit MercyNursing.org.
Monterey Dam Association meeting—3 p.m., United Way Blackhawk Region, 205 N. Main St., No. 101, Janesville. Call 608-754-2096.
Mary the comfort dog—4-5 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. For more information, visit hedberg publiclibrary.org.
Faith
Wednesday Family Night— 5:45 p.m., Compass Church, 4224 Whilden Court, Janesville. Dinner starts at 5:45 p.m. with classes at 6:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $3. Call 608-755-1450.
Torah Club—6-8 p.m., Edgerton United Methodist Church, 112 Albion Road, Edgerton. Learn the Bible from a Jewish perspective. To RSVP, contact Brian Palkki at 608-208-8462 or bpalkki@yahoo.com. Cost: $60.
Praise service—6:30 p.m., Brodhead United Methodist Church, 501 First Center Ave., Brodhead.
Films
Alfred Hitchcock movie screenings—1 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 Main St., Lake Geneva. Screenings of “Notorious” and “The Birds” start at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively. For more information, visit lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
BIFF Year ‘Round: “The Chain”—6:30 p.m., Hendricks Center for the Arts, 409 Pleasant St., Beloit. Coffee, dessert and water provided. Visit beloit filmfest.org. Cost: $5 adults, $2 student donation.
Halloween
Rotary Boo-tanical Gardens Halloween walk—4-7 p.m., Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville. Visit rotarybotanical gardens.org. Cost: $3 per child.
Fourth Ward Halloween block party—5:30-7:30 p.m., 400 block of Wilson Ave., Janesville. Alternative to trick-or-treating. Call Dan at 608-757-2860.
“Nosferatu” and vampire costume contest—7-8:30 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Costume contest will follow screening of “Nosferatu.” See visitlakegeneva.com/frights-and-fun-fest. Cost: $10.
Halloween radio show: “War of the Worlds”—7-9 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Visit janesvillepac.org or call 608-758-0297.
Forest of Freaks—8-10 p.m., 5946 Highway 51, Janesville. For ages 13 and older. Concessions will be available. Call 608-931-3517 or visit pat4paintball.wixsite.com/wescaredyou. Cost: $10.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” event—9 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Attempt to set record for “Most People Doing the Time Warp in Walworth County.” Includes dance lessons, costume parade, prizes and movie screening. Proceeds support LGBT of Walworth County. Contact Marie Frederick at events@geneva4.com or 262-497-3270. Cost: $10.
Health
Adult indoor lap swim—6-7 a.m., Marshall Middle School, 25 S. Pontiac Drive, Janesville. For ages 18 and older. Cost: $3-$65.
Chair yoga class— 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Led by Ed Gilligan. Cost: $3 per person per session.
Kids Stuff
Baby Walkers—9:30 a.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. For ages 13-24 months. Visit hedberg publiclibrary.org.
Children’s story times— 10 a.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit. For ages 3 and younger.
Preschool story times— 10 a.m., Eager Free Public Library, 21 W. Main St., Evansville.
Lapsit story times— 10-11 a.m., Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St., Clinton. For ages 3-24 months. Call 608-676-5569.
Preschool story hour—10:30 a.m., Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St., Milton. For ages 1-6.
Baby Lapsit—10:30 a.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. For ages 12 months and younger. Visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
Cuentos y Artes en Espanol—1:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Children will enjoy stories, songs, crafts and activities in Spanish and English.
JCrew youth group— 3-6:30 p.m., Brodhead United Methodist Church, 501 First Center Ave., Brodhead. For grades 6-12. The green bus will take kids from school to the church. Students in sports will be picked up at 5 p.m. from the high school and 5:10 p.m. from the middle school.
JC Kids youth group— 3:30 p.m., Brodhead United Methodist Church, 501 First Center Ave., Brodhead. Snacks, games and a Bible lesson are included. For students grades 4K-5. The green bus will take kids from school to the church.
senior centers
Beloit Senior Center—631 Bluff St., Beloit. 7:30 a.m., billiards; 8:30 a.m., morning stretch; 9:30 a.m., bridge; 9:45 a.m., yoga; 10 a.m., Chicks with Sticks; 1 p.m., mahjong; 1:30 p.m., theater group; 5:30 p.m., Jazzercise.
Clinton Senior Center—508 Front St., Clinton. 10 a.m., stitch club; 1 p.m., Halloween Party; 4 p.m., Halloween potluck.
Creekside Place—102 Maple St., Evansville. 8:30 a.m., TOPS; 10:30 a.m., chair fitness; 12:30 p.m., bunco, grocery shopping.
The Gathering Place—715 Campus St., Milton. 9 a.m., chair yoga, Zumba Gold; 10:15 a.m., Blue Notes; 12:30 p.m., mahjong; 1 p.m., euchre, phase-10 card games, writing group; 1:15 p.m., scary movie.
Janesville Senior Center— 69 S. Water St., Janesville. 8 a.m. pool; 8:30 a.m., exercise; 9 a.m., Germ., ceramics; 9:30 a.m., clogging, Big D Art class, B.V. Band practice, dominoes; 11:15 a.m., canasta; 1 p.m., tai chi, mahjong, coloring, leather tooling.
Whitewater Senior Center—504 W. Starin Road, Whitewater. 9 a.m., Let’s Walk!; 9:30 a.m., bowling; 10 a.m., chess, learn tai chi; 11 a.m., continue tai chi; 12:30 p.m., pickleball; 4 p.m., haunted house.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse