Community
Play and learn— 9-10:30 a.m., Creekside Place, 102 Maple St., Evansville.
DHS and DDHS Alumni & Friends meeting—9-10 a.m., Delavan American Legion Hall, 111 S. Second St., Delavan. Guest speaker will talk about insurance products for seniors.
Library story time—10 a.m., Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton. This 45-minute program for preschoolers features stories, songs, fingerplays and a craft.
Rock County clerk of courts debate—5:30 p.m., Community Room at Basics, 1711 Lodge Drive, Janesville. Hosted by the Rock County Bar Association. Attorney Tim Lindau will moderate debate.
Courageous Conversations—5:30 p.m., Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave., Beloit. Discussion on the Stonewall Riots and history of the LGBT+ movement.
NAMI Family to Family class—6-8:30 p.m., Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Education program for families with members living with mental illness. For more information, email susan.namirockcty@gmail.com or call 608-743-9828.
Exhibits
“Autumn Festival” exhibit—8 a.m.-5 p.m., Marling HomeWorks, 1138 Humes Road, Janesville. Artwork made by members of Janesville Art League.
Kim Alba—8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Exhibit sponsored by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. Visit genevalakearts foundation.org.
Roberta Karstetter— 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 Main St., Lake Geneva. Exhibit sponsored by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. Visit genevalake artsfoundation.org.
Kasey Karstetter—9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Exhibit sponsored by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. Visit genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
Janesville Art League: “Rust”—10 a.m.-3 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. For more information, call 608-758-0297.
Geneva Lake Arts Foundation fall exhibit—10 a.m.-5 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Featuring artists Sandra Willie, Susan Alter, Bonnie Siegel and Sheryl Parker. Visit genevalakearts foundation.org.
“Life Scape”—10 a.m.-6 p.m., Raven’s Wish Gallery, 101 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville. Featuring Delavan artist Lynette Redner. Visit ravenswish.com.
“Art Shay: In Action”— 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Crossman Gallery, Greenhill Center of the Arts, UW-Whitewater, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. For more information, visit uww.edu/cac/art-design/news-and-events.
halloween
Skelly’s corn maze—9 a.m.-6 p.m., Skelly’s Farm Market, 2713 S. Hayner Road, Janesville. Open through Oct. 31. Cost: $3-$9.
Health
Adult indoor lap swim—6-7 a.m., Marshall Middle School, 25 S. Pontiac Drive, Janesville. For ages 18 and older. Cost: $3-$65.
Public meditation—7 p.m., The Diamond Way Buddhist Group of Whitewater, 298 S. Franklin St., Whitewater.
Lectures
“How the Boy Next Door Becomes Latin King: A Christian Boy’s Unlikely Experience”—3 p.m., Fairhaven Senior Services, 435 W. Starin Road, Whitewater. Presented by associate professor Elizabeth King. For more information, email Kari Borne at bornek@uww.edu or call 262-472-1003.
Music
Daylilies a cappella chorus—1-3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville.
Open jam—4-7 p.m., Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville. Call 608-756-0081.
Badger Chordhawks Chorus rehearsals—7-9:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville. Male singers of all ages are welcome. Event is open to the public. For more information, call 608-755-1290 or visit badger chordhawks.com.
Recreation
Pickleball—4:30 p.m., Riverside Park, 2200 Parkside Drive, Janesville. Open to people of all skill levels. Instruction provided for beginners. Paddles and balls also provided. Event is weather dependent.
Writers/Words
“Janesville—An American Story”—7 p.m., Young Auditorium, UW-Whitewater, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. Presented by author and reporter Amy Goldstein.
senior centers
Beloit Senior Center—631 Bluff St., Beloit. 7:30 a.m., billiards; 8:30 a.m., chair exercise; 9 a.m., open sewing, paper crafting; 9:30 a.m., Golden-Aires; 12:30 p.m., bridge lessons; 5:30 p.m., Jazzercise.
Clinton Senior Center— 508 Front St., Clinton. 1 p.m., Royal Oak trip.
Creekside Place—102 Maple St., Evansville. 9 a.m., Strong Women; 10:30 a.m., chair fitness; 1 p.m., knitting group.
The Gathering Place—715 Campus St., Milton. 9 a.m., Zumba gold, chair yoga; 10 a.m., tai chi; 12:30 p.m., scrabble, mahjong; 1 p.m., leather tooling, knitting and crocheting, pinochle, Rag Ruggers.
Janesville Senior Center— 69 S. Water St., Janesville. 8 a.m. pool; 8:30 a.m., exercise, ping pong; 9 a.m., woodcarvers; 9:30 a.m., clogging, dominoes, line dancing, powerful tools; 10:30 a.m., board meeting; 12 p.m., scrabble; 12:30 p.m., duplicate bridge, 500 card game; 1 p.m., watercolor, Krafters, Choristers; 2:30 p.m., Water Street Band; 4 p.m., theatrical class.
Whitewater Senior Center—504 W. Starrin Road, Whitewater. 8:30 a.m., Core & More; 9:30 a.m., FUNctional Fit; 11 a.m., WW Warblers; 12:30 p.m., pickleball; 1 p.m., mahjong, learn mahjong.
