Comedy
Comedy on Main: Mark Poolos—8 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Must be 18 or older. For more information, visit janesvillepac.org/jpac. Cost: $12.
Community
Senior Travel Club of Walworth County—10-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Lake Geneva. Guest speaker will be a volunteer with The Tree House. For more information, call 262-292-9006 or 262-245-6792.
Democratic Party of Rock County open house—4-8 p.m., Democratic Party of Rock County Campaign Headquarters, 50 S. Main St., Janesville. Meet and greet local and state politicians. For more information, visit rockcountydems.com.
Exhibits
“Autumn Festival”—8 a.m.-5 p.m., Marling HomeWorks, 1138 Humes Road, Janesville. Artwork made by members of the Janesville Art League.
Geneva Lake Arts Foundation fall exhibit—10 a.m.-5 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Featuring artists Sandra Willie, Susan Alter, Bonnie Siegel and Sheryl Parker. For more information, visit genevalakearts foundation.org.
Janesville Art League: “Rust”—10 a.m.-1 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. For more information, call 608-758-0297.
“Life Scape”—10 a.m.-6 p.m., Raven’s Wish Gallery, 101 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville. Featuring Delavan artist Lynette Redner. For more information, visit ravenswish.com.
Chinese Artists in the US: Plein Air Painting—10 a.m.-5 p.m., Crossman Gallery, Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. For more information, visit uww.edu/artist.
29th annual photography contest exhibit—10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monroe Arts Center, 1315 11th St., Monroe. Artist Heather F. Wetzel will judge. For more information, visit MonroeArtsCenter.com.
Faith
Brown bag Bible study—Noon, Salvation Army Community Center, 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville. For women ages 13 and older. Bring a lunch or get one during the meeting.
Women’s and men’s fellowship—7 p.m., Salvation Army Community Center, 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville.
Food And Drink
East Troy Farmers Market—2-6 p.m., Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy.
Fish fry and harvest buffet—5-7:30 p.m., The Armory, 10 S. High St., Janesville. For more information, call 608-755-4123. Cost: $7.95 for kids older than 4, $12.95 for adults.
Halloween
Haunted hayride—6 p.m.-midnight, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva. Admission is first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 262-245-5303. Cost: $15 for those ages 11 and older, $8 for kids ages 4-10, and free to those 3 and younger.
Health
Adult indoor lap swim—6-7 a.m., Marshall Middle School, 25 S. Pontiac Drive, Janesville. For ages 18 and older. Cost: $3-$65.
Stepping On workshop—10 a.m.-noon, Mercy Clinic North, 3400 Deerfield Drive, Janesville. Learn ways to prevent falls. Includes strength and balance exercises, home safety check suggestions, presentations by medical experts and a medication review. For more information or to register, email Lisa Jackson at lisa.jackson@co.rock.wi.us or call 608-757-5309. Cost: $10.
Kids Stuff
Preschool story times—10 a.m., Eager Free Public Library, 21 W. Main St., Evansville.
Preschool story hour—10 a.m., Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St., Clinton. Call 608-676-5569.
Preschool story and craft time—11 a.m., Orfordville Public Library, 230 W. Beloit St., Orfordville. Call 608-879-9229.
Miscellaneous
YMCA open house—5 a.m.-9:30 p.m., YMCA of Northern Rock County, 221 Dodge St., Janesville. View the renovated aquatic center. For more information, call 608-754-9622 or visit ymcajanesville.org.
Op-ed writing workshop—9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Community Room at Basics, 1711 Lodge Drive, Janesville. To register or for more information, visit progressive.org/op-eds/OpEd-Writing-clinics.
Senior Moments: Rock County Arts Scene—10-11 a.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Presented by Alicia Reid. For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
Schenck Process open house—2:30-5:30 p.m., Schenck Process, 746 W. Milwaukee St., Whitewater. Features product demonstrations, tours, raffles and more. Must wear closed-toe shoes. For more information, visit mfgday.com/events/2018/schenck-process.
The art of quilting—5-8 p.m., Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. Quilts and banners will be on display. Some pieces will be for sale.
“Chill at Oak Hill” cemetery tour—5-6 p.m., Oak Hill Cemetery, 1725 N. Washington St., Janesville. Tour the cemetery and listen to stories. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 608-756-4509, ext. 304. Cost: $10.
“Spirits in the Night”—6:30-11:30 p.m., Rock County Historical Society Carriage House, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville. Live music and food will be provided. Limited tickets available. Call 608-756-4509. Cost: $40.
Music
Charlie Hunter—7:30-10 p.m., Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton. Call 608-877-4400. Cost: $22.
Recreation
Skelly’s corn maze—9 a.m.-6 p.m., Skelly’s Farm Market, 2713 S. Hayner Road, Janesville. Open through Oct. 31. Cost: $3-$9.
Family skate—5:45- 7:45 p.m., Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave., Janesville. For more information, call 608-755-3015. Cost: $6 for adults, $5 for youths/seniors, $23 family rate, $2 skate rental.
Teen skate—8-10 p.m., Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave., Janesville. For more information, call 608-755-3015. Cost: $6 for adults, $5 for youth/senior, $23 family rate, $2 skate rental.
Theater
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”—7:30 p.m., Beloit Civic Theatre, 1225 Fourth St., Beloit. For tickets and more information, call 608-362-1595 or visit beloitcivictheatre.org. Cost: $20-$25.
