Community
Medicare seminars—Noon, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 Main St., Lake Geneva. Registration is required at the reference desk. Limited to 35 participants. For more information, call 262-249-5299 or visit lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
Peace vigil—4 p.m., 20 S. Main St., 20 S. Main St., Janesville. Hosted by Rock Valley Fellowship of Reconciliation. Signs provided.
Celebrate Great banquet—5 p.m., the Armory, 10 S. High St., Janesville. Terry McBride will perform and share stories in a round table with Ken Scott. Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club. Visit eventbrite.com/e/celebrate -great-2018-tickets-45594803284. Cost: $25 for youth, $75 for adults.
Janesville AAUW meeting and program—6:30 p.m., Janesville Woman’s Club, 108 S. Jackson St., Janesville. Tim Cullen will present “Ringside Seat: Wisconsin Politics from the 1970s to Scott Walker.” Call 608-436-3050.
Bingo—6:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Club, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville.
JM4C Spectrum Series: Gender and Sexuality—6:30-8 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Presented by Angie Rehling. Learn about nonbinary, gender fluid, bisexual, pansexual and asexual identities. For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
You Are Not Alone meeting—7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 1810 Kellogg Ave., Janesville. Social gathering for those 40 and older who are widowed, divorced or single. Speakers, potluck, dancing and trips. Call 608-758-5458.
Exhibits
“Autumn Festival” exhibit—8 a.m.-7 p.m., Marling HomeWorks, 1138 Humes Road, Janesville. Artwork made by members of Janesville Art League.
Kim Alba—8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Local artist exhibit sponsored by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. Visit genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
Roberta Karstetter—9 a.m.-8 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 Main St., Lake Geneva. Sponsored by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. Visit genevalakearts foundation.org.
Kasey Karstetter—9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Sponsored by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. Visit genevalakearts foundation.org.
“Art Shay: In Action”—10 a.m.-4 p.m., Crossman Gallery, Greenhill Center of the Arts, UW-Whitewater, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Visit uww.edu/cac/art-design/news-and-events.
Janesville Art League: “Rust”—10 a.m.-3 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. For more information, call 608-758-0297.
“Life Scape”—10 a.m.-6 p.m., Raven’s Wish Gallery, 101 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville. Featuring Delavan artist Lynette Redner. Visit ravenswish.com.
Faith
Trail Life program—6:30 p.m., Salvation Army Community Center, 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville. A Christian adventure, character and leadership program for young men in kindergarten through 12th grade. Call 608-757-8300.
Gardening
Botanic Talk: “Gems of the Conifer World”—6:30-8 p.m., Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville. Presented by Josef Braeu. For more information, visit rotarybotanicalgardens.org. Cost: $7 general admission, $5 RBG members.
Health
Adult indoor lap swim—6-7 a.m., Marshall Middle School, 25 S. Pontiac Drive, Janesville. For ages 18 and older. Cost: $3-$65.
Qigong classes—9:30-10:30 a.m., Community Room at Basics, 1711 Lodge Drive, Janesville. With instructor Nancy Mayhew. To register, call 608-754-3928 or visit basicshealth.com. Cost: $60 per eight-week session.
Tai chi classes—1:30-2:30 p.m., Community Room at Basics, 1711 Lodge Drive, Janesville. With instructor Nancy Mayhew. To register, call 608-754-3928 or visit basicshealth.com. Cost:$ 60 per eight-week session.
Miscellaneous
Skelly’s corn maze—9 a.m.-6 p.m., Skelly’s Farm Market, 2713 S. Hayner Road, Janesville. Open through Oct. 31. Cost: $3-$9.
Full moon meditation—5:30 p.m., Earthsong Books & Gifts, 2214 Kennedy Road, Janesville.
“On the Home Front: A Civil War Wife’s Story”—6:30 p.m., Community Centre, 826 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Christine Brookes will be guest speaker.
“Preventing Bird-Window Collisions”—7 p.m., Lions Field House, 310 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Presented by Chuck Hagner. For more information, visit lakelandaudubon.com.
Music
“Music and Rejuvenation”—2 p.m., Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville. Features Patsy Cline tribute artist Karen Wickham. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call 608-758-8455 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/aging. Cost: $10.
Violinist Gi Yeon Koh and pianist Jiwon Han—7:30 p.m., Light Recital Hall, Greenhill Center of the Arts, UW-Whitewater, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. For more information or to buy tickets, call 262-472-2222 or visit tickets.uww.edu. Cost: $8 adults, $6 seniors older than 65, $5.50 students and children younger than 18.
senior centers
Beloit Senior Center—631 Bluff St., Beloit. 7:30 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., beginner line dancing; 9:30 a.m., bridge; 10 a.m., regular line dancing; 12:30 p.m., cribbage; 5:30 p.m., Jazzercise.
Clinton Senior Center—508 Front St., Clinton. 10 a.m., chair exercise; 1 p.m., bingo.
Creekside Place—102 Maple St., Evansville. 8 a.m., yoga; 9 a.m., energy services; 9:15 a.m., mind/body yoga; 10:30 a.m., Gentle Fit; 11:30 a.m., Rock County lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo; 2:30 p.m., Medicare 101 presentation; 5:30 p.m., Weight Watchers.
The Gathering Place—715 Campus St., Milton. 8 a.m., dance aerobics; 9 a.m., quilt tying; 9:15 a.m., Strong Women; 11 a.m., qi gong; 11 p.m., bridge, coloring group, quilt club; 1:15 p.m., bingo; 5:30 p.m., yoga.
Janesville Senior Center—69 S. Water St., Janesville. 8 a.m. pool; 8:30 a.m., exercise, ping pong; 9 a.m., beginners quilting, ceramics, foot care; 9:30 a.m., line dancing; 10 a.m., Troubadours; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11:30 p.m., hot dog lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., sheepshead, quilting, euchre, computer tutoring; 2 p.m., Strong Women.
Whitewater Senior Center—504 W. Starrin Road, Whitewater. 9 a.m., pickleball; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., yoga; 12:30 p.m., movie; 1 p.m., sheepshead.
Theater
Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”—7:30 p.m., Young Auditorium, UW-Whitewater, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. Performed by the Aquila Theatre Company. Call 262-472-4444. Cost: $19.50-$29.50.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse