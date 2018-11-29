Community
Rock County Mega Sale—8 a.m.-3 p.m., Craig Center, Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville. Flea market-style sale with handcrafted items, antiques and food. Call 608-201-8217 or email RCMegaSales@gmail.com.
“Fill a Pickup” food drive—9 a.m.-3 p.m., Piggly Wiggly, 1211N. Main St., Edgerton. Benefits Edgerton Community Outreach. Food and cash donations will be accepted. Call 608-561-6198 or 608-206-1059.
Clinton Community Historical Society Cobblestone House open to the public—9-11:30 a.m., Cobblestone House, 607 Milwaukee Road, Clinton.
Crafts
Craft and vendor holiday fair—9 a.m.-2 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva. More than 50 local vendors will be selling holiday gifts.
Snowflake craft fair—9 a.m.-3 p.m., Edgerton High School, 200 Elm High Drive, Edgerton. Sponsored by the Edgerton High School student council. Call 608-561-6184.
Exhibits
“Portraits in Pencil” and “Bookends” exhibits—9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Featuring artists Mary Wollner, Linda Kerr and Helene Ramsdell. Visit HedbergPublic Library.org.
“Hats and Shoes: A Universal Journey”—10 a.m.-3 p.m., Raven’s Wish Gallery, 101 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville. Featuring Dava Dahlgran and Gail Pratt. Call 608-757-2622 or visit ravenswish.com.
Holiday exhibit—10 a.m.-5 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Showcases works by local artists. Visit genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
Gail Pratt & Dava Dahlgran—10 a.m.-3 p.m., Raven’s Wish Gallery, 101 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville. Visit ravenswish.com.
Featured Artist: Dorae Bowen—1:30-5 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Artist will discuss her carving and painting techniques. Visit genevalakearts foundation.org.
Food And Drink
Cookie walk—8-10 a.m., Edgerton United Methodist Church, 112 Albion Road, Edgerton. Call 608-201-8891 or geller_linda@yahoo.com. Cost: $8 per pound.
Breakfast with Santa—8-11 a.m., Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva. Take pictures and east breakfast with Santa. Crafts available for children afterward. Cost: $5 for kids ages 3-12, $7 for adults.
Cookie walk, coffee shop and Christmas treasures—8 a.m., Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Proceeds support local and national missions. Sponsored by Cargill United Methodist Women.
Christmas cookie walk—8 a.m.-noon, Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Fill cookie box with homemade cookies, bars and candies. Call 608-754-0261 or email faithlutheran 2116@gmail.com. Cost: $7 per pound.
Holiday nut sale—9 a.m.-1 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Friends of Aram Public Library will sell half-pound packages of praline pecans while supplies last. Proceeds will benefit the library. Call 262-728-3111 or email friends@aramlibrary.org. Cost: $6 per package.
Free community meal—4 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 54 S. Jackson St., Janesville. Menu includes meatloaf, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, salad, applesauce, pumpkin bars and a drink.
Gardening
Seasonal floral arrangements workshop—9-11:30 a.m., University Center, UW-Whitewater Campus, 228 Wyman Mall, Whitewater. Learn how to create, assemble and care for floral arrangements. To register, call 262-472-3165 or visit uww.edu/ce/garden.
Holiday
Janesville’s Jolly Jingle—Downtown Janesville. For more information and a list of events, visit janesvillejollyjingle.com.
St. Nicholas of Myra exhibit—Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville. Food and crafts. Exhibit open Dec. 3 by appointment. To book an appointment, call 608-754-3402.
Breakfast with Santa—8-11 a.m., Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, 11101 N. Sherman Road, Edgerton. Includes breakfast, “Santa’s Gift Shop” for children, craft station and photos with Santa. Visit edgertonhospital.com. Cost: $1 each food item.
Christmas bazaar and lefse sale—8 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Includes food, crafts and raffles.
Holiday vendor market—9 a.m.-3 p.m., Olde Towne Mall, 20 S. Main St., Janesville. Visit janesvillejollyjingle.com.
Christkindl holiday market—9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Visit janesvillejollyjingle.com.
Gingerbread Extravaganza—9 a.m.-noon, Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Center, Beloit. Price includes cookies, milk, crafts and photo with Santa Claus. Call 608-313-1319 or visit community-action.org. Cost: $5 for general admission, $10 for a ticket to decorate.
Trolley rides—10 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown Janesville. Visit janesvillejollyjingle.com.
Photos with Santa—10 a.m.-2 p.m., K&W Greenery, 1328 Highway 14, Janesville. Proceeds support the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. Call 608-752-5622. Cost: $20.
Holiday book sale—10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 Main St., Lake Geneva. Ornament-making workshop also available for kids ages 3-11. Proceeds support library programs and events. Sponsored by Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library. Visit lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
Spice on Ice—10 a.m., Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave., Janesville. Performed by the Janesville Figure Skating Club. Skating with Santa follows. Donations benefit ECHO and the Salvation Army. Visit janesvillejollyjingle.com. Cost: nonperishable food donations.
Holiday tours—10 a.m.-noon, Lincoln-Tallman Restorations, 440 N. Jackson St., Janesville. For tickets, call 608-756-4509 or visit rchs.us/Christmas. Cost: $6-$10.
Old World Christmas—10 a.m.-4 p.m., Old World Wisconsin, W372 S9727 Highway 67, Eagle. See how the holidays were celebrated in the 1800s and sample traditional treats. Call 262-594-6301, email oww@wisconsinhistory.org or visit oldworldwisconsin.org. Cost: $12 for adults, $9 for children.
Stories with Santa and Mrs. Claus—10 a.m.-noon, Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Visit HedbergPublicLibrary.org.
Skate with Santa—11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave., Janesville. Donations benefit ECHO and Salvation Army. Visit janesvillejollyjingle.com. Cost: nonperishable food donation, $2 skate rental.
St. Nick’s Winter Warm-up—1-5 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville. Meet St. Nicholas and enjoy holiday activities. Snacks available, and Henry the Llama will sing carols. Visit janesvillejollyjingle.com.
Janesville Art League holiday art show and sale—1-4:30 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Visit janesvillejolly jingle.com.
Live reindeer— 3:30-5:30 p.m., Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. Visit janesvillejolly jingle.com.
Kids holiday crafts, games and cookie decorating—3:30-5:30 p.m., Janesville Senior Center, 69 S. Water St., Janesville. Concessions available. Visit janesvillejolly jingle.com.
TNZ Magic Show—3:45-4:30 p.m., Janesville Senior Center, 69 S. Water St., Janesville. Featuring Zack Purcell. Visit janesvillejollyjingle.com.
Food truck park—4-8 p.m., Dodge Street near the town square in downtown Janesville. Visit janesvillejollyjingle.com.
Nativity Festival: Unto Us a Child is Born—4-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3001 N. Wright Road, Janesville. View nativity sets from around the world.
Striegel light show—4:30-11 p.m., 3767 Stone Ridge Drive, Janesville. Light show synchronized to music. Donations benefit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
Animal Express show—4:45-5:30 p.m., Janesville Senior Center, 69 S. Water St., Janesville. Hands-on exotic animal show. Visit janesville jollyjingle.com.
Children’s Christmas benefit—5 p.m., American Legion Post 209, 3913 Highway 213, Orfordville. Includes a Christmas parade, pork chop dinner, live auction, raffles and toy collections. Proceeds benefit the Parkview Elementary School lunch program. Call 608-897-6726.
Holiday lighted parade— 6 p.m., downtown Janesville. Visit janesvillejollyjingle.com.
Holiday fireworks— 6:45 p.m., Library Park, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Fireworks follow holiday parade. Visit janesvillejollyjingle.com.
Miscellaneous
Winter wear drop-off and collection—9 a.m.-5 p.m., Visit Beloit, 25 Eclipse Center, No. 1, Beloit. Donations of coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other clothes will be accepted. Part of the state Department of Tourism’s “Big Bundle Up” campaign. Drop-off also available at Beloit Travel Wisconsin Welcome Center at rest area 22.
Rockhound’s Rock & Crystal Show—10 a.m.-5 p.m., Earthsong Books & Gifts, 2214 Kennedy Road, Janesville. Visit earthsongbooksandgifts.com.
UW-Whitewater gala and holiday concert—7:30 p.m., Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. Features dinner, silent auction, concert and small ensemble performances. All proceeds will benefit the UW-Whitewater Music Department’s scholarship fund. For tickets, visit tickets.uww.edu. Costs vary.
Music
Holiday Harmony Academy singers—1-2 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Visit janesvillejolly jingle.com.
“Christmas with the Chordhawks”—1:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville. Performances by Badger Chordhawks, Vintage Mix, Christopher A. Smith and Ben Johnston-Urey. Visit badger chordhawks.com. Cost: $10 in advance, $15 online and at door.
Child/family karaoke—2-4 p.m., 59er Driving Range and Diner, 2209 E. Vincent Road, Milton.
Craig High School Jazz Band event—2:30-4 p.m., Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville. Multiple performances by CHS Jazz Band and combos. Visit janesvillejolly jingle.com.
Janesville Strings Ensemble—4:30-5:45 p.m., Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville. Featuring Craig and Parker high school orchestra students. Visit janesvillejolly jingle.com.
Interactive holiday caroling—4:30-5:45 p.m., Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville. Led by Mercy Hill Church. Visit janesvillejolly jingle.com.
“Behold There Was an Angel”—7 p.m., Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Performed by Choral Union. For advanced tickets, call 608-741-5074. Cost: $12 in advance, $15 at the door.
Suzy Bogguss: A Swingin’ Little Christmas—7:30-10 p.m., Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton. Call 608-877-4400. Cost: $30.
Recreation
Late Nite skate— 9:45-11:15 p.m., Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave., Janesville. Call 608-755-3015. Cost: $4 or $2 if you attend the Jets game and free skate rental.
Senior centers
Open house event— 10 a.m.-noon, Grinnell Senior Center, 631 Bluff St., Beloit. Meet staff and learn about the center. Refreshments and door prizes will be available.
Beloit Senior Center—631 Bluff St., Beloit. 8:30 a.m., jazzercise.
Clinton Senior Center— 508 Front St., Clinton. 9 a.m., Veteran’s breakfast.
Theater
“Annie”—2-4:30 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Call 608-758-0297 or visit janesvillepac.org. Cost: $16 for adults, $10 for students.
