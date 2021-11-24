Evansville senior Drew Jarstad was named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State honorable mention list for the 2021 season.
Jarstad led the Blue Devils to the Rock Valley Conference championship and season records of 16-2-5 overall and 4-0-2 in the conference.
Jarstad totaled 22 goals and 15 assists for a team-high 59 points, including two game-winning goals.
The only sophomore on the first team was Connor Gage of Verona, representing the Big Eight Conference. Also making the first team was Oregon senior Alex Rodriguez, representing the Badger West.
The state player of the year was Whitefish Bay senior Mitchell Dryden.
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION2021 ALL-STATE TEAMFIRST TEAMLangdon Gryglas, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Denis Krioutchenkov, sr., Shorewood; Sam Magner, sr., Milwaukee Marquette; Lucas Nesthus, sr., Pewaukee; Connor Gage, so., Verona; Gabe Thistle, sr., Brookfield Central; Alex Rodriguez, sr., Oregon; Enzo Bova, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Will Smith, jr., Whitefish Bay; C.J. Deslongschamps, jr., Milwaukee Marquette.
Player of the Year—Mitchell Dryden, sr., Whitefish Bay.
SECOND TEAMBen Grimm, sr., Whitefish Bay; Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West; Luke Behringer, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Cole Kettner, sr., Waunakee; Miguel Gonzalez, sr., Milwaukee Marquette; Gunnar Busch, sr., Wauwatosa East; Cooper Re, sr., Kimberly; Valentin Sandoval, sr., Milwaukee Marquette; Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland; Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee; Devin Stoltenberg, sr., Racine Prairie.
HONORABLE MENTIONAidan Glancey, sr., Hales Corners Whitnall; Aidian Martin, sr., Menomonee Falls; Andrew Alia, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Andrew Rohde, sr., Brookfield Central; Asher Harris, sr., Oconomowoc; Baylor Denu, jr., Beloit Memorial; Ben Minikel-Lacocque, jr., Madison West; Ben Schumacher, sr., Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; Ben Wajerski, jr., Kenosha Tremper; Blake Olson, sr., DeForest; Brogan Ortwein, sr., Glendale Nicolet; Brooks Luttinen, sr., Verona; Bryce Bolt, sr., Waupaca; Bubba Blair, jr., McFarland; Charlie Levin, sr., Glendale Nicolet; Darren Chukel, jr., Hudson; Dom Lagona, sr., Brookfield East; Drew Jarstad, sr., Evansville; Eli Lehmann, sr., Oregon; Emmett Lawton, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Filiberto Saavedra, sr., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Gabe Voung, sr., Sun Prairie; Gavin Kreitmeir, jr., Waukesha West; Harry Ross, so., Hudson; Hector Cervantes, sr., Milwaukee Carmen South; Jack Gruen, jr., Mequon Homestead.
Jacob Bakalinsky, jr., Mequon Homestead; Jakob Kidd, sr., Superior; Jared Nunez, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Javier DeLaVega, jr., Milwaukee Pius XI; Joe Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee; Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo; Jonathan Monreal, jr., Milwaukee Cristo Rey; Joseph WItczak, sr., Roncalli/Two Rivers; Landon Deneen, jr., Spooner; Logan Draeger, sr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Logan Parrish, sr., Sun Prairie; Loic Marolda, sr., University School of Milwaukee; Lucas Biederman, sr., Hudson; Lucas Binnebose, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland; Matt Sundararajan, sr., New Berlin West; Matthew Meke, sr., Oostburg; Max Lynch, sr., Verona; Michael DeLuca, sr., Kenosha Bradford; Michael Modahl, sr., Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran; Mohammed Saed, so., Oak Creek; Nason Lacina, sr., Whitefish Bay; Nate Ruprecht, sr., Madison Edgewood; Nathan Parrish, sr., Sun Prairie; Nathaniel Moore, jr., Hartland Arrowhead.
Nikita Gladkov, sr., Muskego; Noah Malcook, jr., Oregon; Nolan Melek, Washburn; Oscar Hernandez, sr., Green Bay Preble; Owen Backus, so., Elkhorn; Owen Marshall, jr., Milwaukee Marquette; Owen Williams, sr., Stevens Point; Payton Schilz, sr., Bay Port; Peter Cullen, sr., Mount Horeb; Preston Ten Dolle, sr., Oostburg; Ray Beilman, jr., Elkhorn; Ronaldo Lopez, jr., Baraboo; Ryan Amond, jr., Bay Port; Ryan Downing, sr., Belleville; Ryan Karst, sr., Brookfield East; Sam Hummel, sr., Green Bay Preble; Sam Naughton, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine; Sean Archibold, sr., Osceola; Sebastian Pagan Vega, sr., Kimberly; Seth Aiken, sr., Mount Horeb; Teddy Gibeau, jr., Cedarburg; Teig Dreissen, sr., Seymour; Tim DeVries, jr., Lake Geneva Badger; Toren Holtz, sr., Mosinee; Will O’Connor, sr., Shorewood; Yaroslav Myshchyshyn, so., Minocqua Lakeland; Zeke Healy, sr., Mukwonago.