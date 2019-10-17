WHITEWATER

Riley Siltman and Madelynn McIntyre put it on cruise control Thursday afternoon in Whitewater.

The two continued their highly successful high school cross country seasons by capturing Rock Valley Conference titles.

McIntyre, a Brodhead/Juda junior, won with a time of 19 minutes, 52 seconds, which was 41 seconds faster than East Troy’s Ella Rondeau.

Siltman, a junior from Evansville, posted a time of 16:48—28 seconds better than second-place Ian Sande of Jefferson.

“At times I kind of felt like I was floating out there,” Siltman said. “I just had to try and treat it like any other race and get after it. I was supposed to sit on the pack for the first mile, but I heard everyone breathing really hard and I decided to make my move then, probably 800 meters in.”

McIntyre was aware her times were significantly faster than those of her RVC brethren, but she didn’t let that affect her training for the meet.

“I didn’t think about that too much,” McIntyre said of the sizable gap between her and the competition. “What I was mainly focused on was improving my time in the second mile. I wanted to run my race and break 20 minutes.

“I wanted to push my second mile a little more than I ended up doing, but I can’t be disappointed in anything today. It just felt really good.”

Evansville senior McKenzie Fillner (20:43.3) was third, while Evansville sophomore Sydney Hazzard (21:47.9) was eighth.

Brodhead/Juda sophomore Presleigh Arnold joined McIntyre on the all-conference list, placing 10th with a 21:51.

“She’s been trying all year to break into the 21s, and she did that tonight,” Brodhead/Juda coach Curt Gratz said. “She’s finally figuring out how to do this, that if she goes out really fast she’s not just going to crash out there. She was really on cloud nine after the race. It was great to see.”

On the boys side, Edgerton senior Ryen Hazzard (17:25.9) was fifth, and Whitewater sophomore Gio Anello (17:25.9) was sixth.

Turner’s Cooper Moran placed eighth with a 17:48, but was none too pleased following the race.

“I wanted to run in the low-17s,” Moran said. “I know that I have it in me, I just think it’s a mental block. I started out a little slower than I wanted to and I just couldn’t get to where I wanted to go.”

McFarland took the girls team title over second-place Evansville by a single point, while the Jefferson boys won over second-place Evansville. The Turner boys placed fourth, while the Brodhead/Juda girls took fifth.

Rock Valley Conference cross country meet

At Whitewater

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

McFarland 54, Evansville 55, East Troy 71, Jefferson 81, Brodhead/Juda 103, Turner 163, Edgerton 171, Whitewater 257, Clinton 261

GIRLS TOP 10

Madelynn McIntyre (BJ) 19:52.4, Ella Rondeau (ET) 29:39.8, McKenzie Fillner (Eva) 20:43.3, Makenzie Hottinger (Jef) 21:10.0, Sadie McCaulley (McF) 21:20.5, Madison Desing (ET) 21:37.2, Emma Johnson (McF) 21:44.5, Sydney Hazzard (Eva) 21:47.9, Nora Wichman (Jef) 21:50.2, Presleigh Arnold (BJ) 21:51.6.

BOYS TEAM SCORES

Jefferson 48, Evansville 75, McFarland 78, Turner 118, Whitewater 122, Brodhead/Juda 134, East Troy 173, Edgerton 194, Clinton 196, Big Foot 285

BOYS TOP 10

Riley Siltman (Eva) 16:48.0, Ian Sande (Jef) 17:16.9, Matthew Klumpyan (McF) 17:20.5, Colton Drew (Jef) 17:22.6, Ryen Hazzard (Eva) 17:25.9, Gio Anello (Whi) 17:25.9, Austin Depurdt (ET) 17:43.3, Cooper Moran (Tur) 17:48.5, Baden Schrab (Eva) 17:49.3, Sawyer Thorp (Jef) 18:01.4.