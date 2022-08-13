EVANSVILLE
If comfortable settings count for anything, the Evansville High School football team should have a good start to its 2022 season.
The Blue Devils play four of their first five games at home, including their first three starting with Friday night’s nonconference opener against Reedsburg.
Coach Garth Coats can smile at the schedule but knows home games aren’t guaranteed victories.
“It’s nice, but we need to find out who our leaders are quickly,” Coats said. “Reedsburg is in their second year in their new system, and then we host Brodhead/Juda in Week 2 with a large amount of their key players returning from a great 2021 season.”
Coats has five starters on offense and three on defense that return off a team that went 5-4 last season, including 4-3 in the Rock Valley.
“We need to replace a lot of offensive and defensive production from 2021,” Coats said
Gone from an offense that averaged 22.3 points a game last season is quarterback Chase Maves (1,744 yards passing, 116 rushing), back Alex Johnson (569 yards rushing) and receiver Trevor Bahrs (617 yards).
Maves and Bahrs were named to the All-Rock Valley Conference first team on offense. Wing back Kane Howlett and lineman Baylin Crull also were first-team selections who graduated, while Johnson was a second-team selection.
Coats will rely on an offensive line that has three starters returning.
Quinn Grovesteen Matchey earned All-Rock second-team honors and will lead the offense.
“He has the most athleticism and upside,” Coats said of the 6-foot-6, 275 pounds) senior offensive tackle. “He’s a big powerful kid.”
Grovesteen Matchey has given a verbal commitment to the University of Wyoming.
The other two returning senior starters on the line are Tucker Peterson (5-9, 245) at center, and Weston Leeder (6-3, 270) who likely will be at right tackle opposite Grovesteen Matchey.
Junior Bennett Keller and seniors Travis Zastoupil and Lee Jorgenson are competing for the starting quarterback spot.
Senior Caleb Maguigad (5-10, 155) and junior Wyatt Nelson (5-7, 150) will be the lead backs, with senior Charlie Braunschweig (6-1, 185), junior Wyatt Klitzman (6-2, 180) and senior Izzy Murillo (5-8, 170) at the other back spot.
Seniors Grayden Geske (6-3, 165) and Aiden Maves (6-2, 170) will be the primary edge receivers.
However, throwing the ball will not be on the front page of the game plan.
“We’re definitely trying to get back to a run-oriented team,” Coats said.
The Blue Devils lose first-team defensive players Stephen Kopecky (line) and Bahrs (back).
Junior Miguel Morice (6-0, 275) should anchor the defensive line, with Murillo leading from the middle linebacker spot.
Maguigad and Nelson lead what should be a strong secondary, Coats said.
“Our aim is to create turnovers and prevent the big play,” Coats said of his defense.
The third-year head coach sees defending Rock Valley Conference champion Monroe, which advanced all the way to the WIAA Division 3 semifinals last season, as the conference favorite.
2022 EVANSVILLE SCHEDULE
Aug. 19—Reedsburg
Aug. 26—Brodhead/Juda
Sept. 2—Edgerton
Sept. 9—at Monroe
Sept. 16—East Troy
Sept. 23—at Jefferson
Sept. 30—at Whitewater
Oct. 7—Delavan-Darien
Oct. 14—at McFarland