Thursday, Aug. 20
Music
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Red Ball Jet, 6 p.m.
truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Robert Tomaro, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Delavan Lanes, 509 S. Seventh St., Delavan—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 21
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—VideoStar, 7 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Mike Morgan, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Floyd & Associates, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.
Phoenix Park Band Shell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Mostly Water, 7 p.m.The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Duo, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—North Westerns, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Soggy Prairie Boys, Georgia Rae and Pat Ferguson, 5:30 p.m. (Grassfest Bluegrass Festival).
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Eclectic Red, 3 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
Double B Farm Store and Cafe, 2777 S. Brostuen Road, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 5:30 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—More Icons, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—BCT, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Pinky & The Brains, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Razor’s Edge, 9 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Little Miss Whiskey, 2 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Minhas Kitchen & Winery, 1404 13th St., Monroe—Gas Can Alley, 3 p.m.
Phoenix Park Band Shell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Rico, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Marr’lo, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, noon.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 7 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Down Glow, 2 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Chris Kohn, 2 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Grouvin’ Bros, 6 p.m.
Virtual music
Candace Griffin—Live streaming music from the album “Guilt Trip,” 6 p.m. at “Candace Griffin Music” page on Facebook.Sunday, Aug. 23
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Two County Lines, noon.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Taylor Schereck, 3 p.m.
Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Mike Owens, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, noon.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Wayne Road, 2 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Duo, 1 p.m.
Rosewood, 2484 County O, Delavan—Derrick Procell, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bella Cain, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Gary the Band, 2 p.m.
Games
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 24
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Music
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit, Orfordville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—The Jimmys, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Music
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Music
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Open jam, 6 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Little Miss Whiskey, 7 p.m.
truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Joshua Clark, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Delavan Lanes, 509 S. Seventh St., Delavan—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.