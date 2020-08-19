170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Aug. 20

Music

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Red Ball Jet, 6 p.m.

truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Robert Tomaro, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Delavan Lanes, 509 S. Seventh St., Delavan—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—VideoStar, 7 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Mike Morgan, 6 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Floyd & Associates, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Park Band Shell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Mostly Water, 7 p.m.The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Duo, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—North Westerns, 6 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Soggy Prairie Boys, Georgia Rae and Pat Ferguson, 5:30 p.m. (Grassfest Bluegrass Festival).

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Eclectic Red, 3 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.

Double B Farm Store and Cafe, 2777 S. Brostuen Road, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 5:30 p.m.

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—More Icons, 6 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—BCT, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Pinky & The Brains, 2 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Razor’s Edge, 9 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Little Miss Whiskey, 2 p.m.

Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Minhas Kitchen & Winery, 1404 13th St., Monroe—Gas Can Alley, 3 p.m.

Phoenix Park Band Shell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Rico, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Marr’lo, 8 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, noon.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 7 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Down Glow, 2 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Chris Kohn, 2 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Grouvin’ Bros, 6 p.m.

Virtual music

Candace Griffin—Live streaming music from the album “Guilt Trip,” 6 p.m. at “Candace Griffin Music” page on Facebook.Sunday, Aug. 23

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Two County Lines, noon.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Taylor Schereck, 3 p.m.

Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Mike Owens, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, noon.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Wayne Road, 2 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Duo, 1 p.m.

Rosewood, 2484 County O, Delavan—Derrick Procell, 5 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bella Cain, 2 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Gary the Band, 2 p.m.

Games

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 1 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 24

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Music

Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit, Orfordville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.

Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—The Jimmys, 6:30 p.m.

Games

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Music

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).

Games

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Music

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Open jam, 6 p.m.

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Little Miss Whiskey, 7 p.m.

truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Joshua Clark, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Delavan Lanes, 509 S. Seventh St., Delavan—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags