Thursday, Oct. 7
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Sunkin Suns Jazz Quartet, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jenna Lynne, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Country Idol (Week 2), 6:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Music
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Minimal, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 7 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party).
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Mike Dangeroux, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Trinadora Duo, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Nine Thirty Standard, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Red Ball Jet, 7 p.m.
Pig Minds Brewing Co., 4080 Steele Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois—The Mackenzie O’Brien Trio, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Mark Croft Duo, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.
Rascal’s, 5223 Torque Road, Loves Park, Illinois—That Gurl, 8 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rick Venn, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Taylor Schereck, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Madison County, 8 p.m.
Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—The Gravity of Youth, 6 p.m. (Oktoberfest).
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Party Marty, 8:01 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Indigo Canyon, 11 a.m.; Alpine Blast, 2 p.m. (Oktoberfest).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Decade, 5 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Smooth Blues Band, 6 p.m.
Janesville Farmers Market, Town Square, 69 S. River St., Janesville—Charlie Anne, 9 a.m.
Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—Red’s Hot Chili Peppers, 9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Over The Limit, 7 p.m. (CASA Fall Fest).
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—When Pigs Fly, noon. (Pat’s Fall Fest).
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Dance Party).
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—John “Ludy” Puleo, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Tangled Lines, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rebecca & The Gray Notes, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Sparetime Bluegrass Band, 4 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Music
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Gary McAdams, Steve Peck and Steve Baker, 3 p.m.
Gordy’s Boat House Bar & Restaurant, 336 Lake Ave., Fontana—Big Al Wetzel Band, 1 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 3 p.m.
Janesville Town Square, 69 S. River St., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 11 a.m.; Lance Massey, Steve Carrell & Friends, 12:45 p.m.; Bree Morgan, 2:30 p.m.; Hamilton Loomis, 5 p.m. (MAC Cancer Benefit).
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—The Pieptones, 4 p.m. (Oktoberfest).
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Erin & Trevor Acoustics, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Mondays with Dave Potter featuring Jesse and Paul from Madtown Mannish Boys, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Mr. E., 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Music
East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Kararoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—JC Ayer, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche, 8 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Chaos in the Kitchen, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Joshua Clark, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.