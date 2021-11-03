170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Nov. 4

Music

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 6 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Joel Brockwell, 8 p.m.

Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Lesser Lakes Trio, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Schitt’s Creek Trivia, 7 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Ken Burns, 7 p.m.

Baileys Run Vineyard, N8523 Klitzke Road, New Glarus—James Crockett, 5 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeffrey Steele, 8:30 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Ordinary Elephant, Rachael Kilgour and Wes Collins, 8:30 p.m.

Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Easy Riders, 9 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.; Karaoke, 9 p.m.

The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Eclectic Red, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Bill & Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Nite Fire, 7 p.m.

The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Dance Party).

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Local Waters Pub, 109 S. Third St., Watertown—Sarah Day, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—JC Ayer, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Trinadora Duo, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Jim Counter, 7 p.m.

Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Jess Piano, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Mark J. Soriano, Complex Machine and Dropbear Collective, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 6 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 5 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Taylor Schereck, 6 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Ryan McGrath Band, 6 p.m. (22nd Anniversary Party).

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Comedy

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Comedy night, 8 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Music

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Artifas, The Dayrollers, Convoy and Friends That Jam, 9 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

D&J’s Sports Bar & Grill, 215 S. Third St., Watertown—Chances Thrown, 8 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Ed Chapman, 7 p.m.

The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Back2Back, 6:30 p.m.

Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Just Dave, 6 p.m.

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Twang Dragons, 6 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Ivy Ford Band, 6 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Lunar Lizard, 8 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Grindge, Chaosophy and Midnight GraveDiggers, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Dance Party).

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie & The Leftovers, 5 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Lunch Money, 8 p.m.

Games

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Music

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Gorka, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jackie Ernst, 3 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Vintage Country & Bluegrass Jam, noon.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 8

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends with Andy Duncanson, 7 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Music

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Jason D. Petitt, 6 p.m.

Games

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Music

East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Severio Mancieri, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Open mic, 8:01 p.m.

Comedy

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.

Games

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Music

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Alyssia Dominguez, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

