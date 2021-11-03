Thursday, Nov. 4
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Joel Brockwell, 8 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Lesser Lakes Trio, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Schitt’s Creek Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Ken Burns, 7 p.m.
Baileys Run Vineyard, N8523 Klitzke Road, New Glarus—James Crockett, 5 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeffrey Steele, 8:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Ordinary Elephant, Rachael Kilgour and Wes Collins, 8:30 p.m.
Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Easy Riders, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.; Karaoke, 9 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Eclectic Red, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Bill & Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Nite Fire, 7 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Dance Party).
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Local Waters Pub, 109 S. Third St., Watertown—Sarah Day, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—JC Ayer, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Trinadora Duo, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Jim Counter, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Jess Piano, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Mark J. Soriano, Complex Machine and Dropbear Collective, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Taylor Schereck, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Ryan McGrath Band, 6 p.m. (22nd Anniversary Party).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Comedy
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Comedy night, 8 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Artifas, The Dayrollers, Convoy and Friends That Jam, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
D&J’s Sports Bar & Grill, 215 S. Third St., Watertown—Chances Thrown, 8 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Ed Chapman, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Back2Back, 6:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Just Dave, 6 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Twang Dragons, 6 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Ivy Ford Band, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Lunar Lizard, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Grindge, Chaosophy and Midnight GraveDiggers, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Dance Party).
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie & The Leftovers, 5 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Lunch Money, 8 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Music
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Gorka, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jackie Ernst, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Vintage Country & Bluegrass Jam, noon.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 8
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends with Andy Duncanson, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Jason D. Petitt, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Music
East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Severio Mancieri, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Open mic, 8:01 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Alyssia Dominguez, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.