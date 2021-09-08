Thursday, Sept. 9
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 1 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Erik Koskinen and Will Overman, 8 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—The Dimes, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—David Hayes, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Universal Sound, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Lonely Ones, Sunflower Dead, The Rumours and The Forty Twos, 7 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Todd Albright, 8 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Darien West Park, 335 W. Madison St., Darien—Allens Grove Band, 7 p.m. (Darien Corn Fest).
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m. (Wilson School Fundraiser).
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—DJ, 9 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.
Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, 6246 E. Riverside Drive, Loves Park, Illinois—Shotgun Jane, 9:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party).
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Local Waters Pub, 109 S. Third St., Watertown—Tim O’Grady and Jacob Vance, 8 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Jackie Ernst, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Todd Steffenhagen, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jonathan Polit, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Marke Blues Band, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sweetland, 7 p.m.
VGW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison —Back 40, 8 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Music
Al’s Dayton Place, N8892 County D, Belleville—Ghosts in the Room, 2 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Secondhand Silver, 3:30 p.m.; Bodhicitta, 5:30 p.m.; Peachtree All-Stars, 7:30 p.m.; Earthmother, 9:30 p.m. (Jamfest).
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Krash Karma, Morningstar, Jamie Fontaine & The Level and Seilies, 7 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting & Friends, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Crazy Times Pub & Grub, 1520 Glen Forest Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 5 p.m.
Darien West Park, 335 W. Madison St., Darien—Cherry Pie, 7:30 p.m. (Darien Corn Fest).
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim Breidenstein, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Gary the Band, 6:30 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—River Valley Rangers, 6 p.m.
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—DJ, 9 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Mark Croft Duo, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Back Alley Kings, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Paulie & The Poorboys, 6 p.m.
The Horseshoe Saloon, 1901 Tenth Ave., Monroe—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Under Siege, 3 p.m.
Janesville Farmers Market, Town Square, 69 S. River St., Janesville—Frank & Co., 9 a.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Strangers With Money, 8 p.m.
Minhas Kitchen & Winery, 1404 Thirteenth St., Monroe—Zac Matthews, 3 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Shifty Shafer, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—KARL, 5 p.m.
Pig Minds Brewing Co., 4080 Steele Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois—That Gurl, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Trinadora, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Afton Road, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G featuring Johnny Payne, 4 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Van Eskes, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kevin Burns, noon; Taylor & Von, 3:30 p.m.
Aztalan Inn Bar & Grill, W6630 County B, Lake Mills—Back2Back Duo, 1 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Cole Brandt, 1 p.m.; Sam Ness, 6 p.m.
Gordy’s Boat House Bar & Restaurant, 336 Lake Ave., Fontana—Jackie Ernst, 1 p.m.
In Good Spirits, W1909 Main St., Sullivan—Earthmother, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bad Habit, 3 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Corner Boys, 5 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 13
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends featuring Andy Duncanson, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Music
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—John Gay, 6 p.m.
Comedy
BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Costaki Economopoulos, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Open mic, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 10 p.m.Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Tapestry, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Noah James Hittner, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.