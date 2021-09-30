170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Sept. 30

Music

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill, 7:30 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Over The Limit, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).

Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 6 p.m.

Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Country Idol, Round 1, 6:30 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Craig Mason Combo, 6 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 5 p.m.

Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Music

Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mike & Amy Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan—The Buckinghams, 7 p.m.

Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—My Politic, 8:30 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Zac Matthews, 7 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Distilled, 8 p.m.

The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party).

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Phil Valdez, 6 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Donny & Trish, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—SoundBox, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Bill Hill, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Rail Hopper, 7 p.m.

Rockdale Bar N Grill, 222 Water St., Cambridge—Twang Dragons, 7:30 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Music

Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Frank & Co., 3 p.m.

Best Dam Bar, 13965 Best Road, Davis, Illinois—When Pigs Fly, 8 p.m.

Best of Beloit Vintage Mall, 1019 Gardner St., Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 1 p.m.

Best of Janesville Vintage Mall, 3138 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 10 a.m.

Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank Martin Busch & The Names, 5 p.m. (Octoberfest).

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Statz and Paul Otteson, 8:30 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Twang Dragons, 6 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Ivy Ford Band, 6 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—LunchMoney Bullies, 9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Small Talk, 3 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Austin Stirling with Shawn Schell, 8 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Jess Piano, 6 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Paul Filipowicz’s Traveling Blues Party, 7 p.m.

Rascal’s, 5223 Torque Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—David Austin Polka Trio, noon. (Rocktoberfest).

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie & The Leftovers, 5 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Danny Guitarwood and G-Force jam, 6 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Jackie Ernst, 3 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Tent Show Troubadours, 4 p.m.

Games

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Music

Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Jackie Ernst, 2 p.m.

Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Gravity of Youth, 3 p.m.

Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allens Grove Band, 2 p.m. (40th Anniversary Party).

Gordy’s Boat House Bar & Restaurant, 336 Lake Ave., Fontana—Big Al Wetzel Band, 1 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Dawg Bones, 3 p.m.

New Glarus Fest Haus, 106 Third Ave., New Glarus—Zweifel Brothers, 2 p.m. (Octoberfest).

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Ludy & The Tunes, 5 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—John Gay, 2 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Music

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Nathan & Paul Williams, 6 p.m.

Games

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Music

East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Raine Stern, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Comedy

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Music

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Sunkin Suns Jazz Quartet, 6 p.m.

Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

