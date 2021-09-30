Thursday, Sept. 30
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill, 7:30 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Over The Limit, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 6 p.m.
Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Country Idol, Round 1, 6:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Craig Mason Combo, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Music
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mike & Amy Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan—The Buckinghams, 7 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—My Politic, 8:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Zac Matthews, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Distilled, 8 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party).
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Phil Valdez, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Donny & Trish, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—SoundBox, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Bill Hill, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Rail Hopper, 7 p.m.
Rockdale Bar N Grill, 222 Water St., Cambridge—Twang Dragons, 7:30 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Music
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Frank & Co., 3 p.m.
Best Dam Bar, 13965 Best Road, Davis, Illinois—When Pigs Fly, 8 p.m.
Best of Beloit Vintage Mall, 1019 Gardner St., Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 1 p.m.
Best of Janesville Vintage Mall, 3138 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 10 a.m.
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank Martin Busch & The Names, 5 p.m. (Octoberfest).
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Statz and Paul Otteson, 8:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Twang Dragons, 6 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Ivy Ford Band, 6 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—LunchMoney Bullies, 9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Small Talk, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Austin Stirling with Shawn Schell, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Jess Piano, 6 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Paul Filipowicz’s Traveling Blues Party, 7 p.m.
Rascal’s, 5223 Torque Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—David Austin Polka Trio, noon. (Rocktoberfest).
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie & The Leftovers, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Danny Guitarwood and G-Force jam, 6 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Jackie Ernst, 3 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Tent Show Troubadours, 4 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Music
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Jackie Ernst, 2 p.m.
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Gravity of Youth, 3 p.m.
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allens Grove Band, 2 p.m. (40th Anniversary Party).
Gordy’s Boat House Bar & Restaurant, 336 Lake Ave., Fontana—Big Al Wetzel Band, 1 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Dawg Bones, 3 p.m.
New Glarus Fest Haus, 106 Third Ave., New Glarus—Zweifel Brothers, 2 p.m. (Octoberfest).
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Ludy & The Tunes, 5 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—John Gay, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Music
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Nathan & Paul Williams, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Music
East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Raine Stern, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Sunkin Suns Jazz Quartet, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.