Thursday, Sept. 3

Music

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Steve Weber, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 4

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—2 AM, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Heavy Petting, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Rob Tomaro, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Eclectic Red and Danny Grams, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jackie Ernst, 11 a.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.

Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Chris Kohn, 5 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Radio Wranglers, 6 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co. Band, 7 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Now, 7 p.m.

Best of Janesville, 3138 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Eclectic Red, 11 a.m.

Best of Janesville, 3138 S. Highway 51, Janesville—John Gay, 12:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Kirstie Kraus and Jesse Lopez, 2 p.m.

Lakeland RV Campground, 2803 E. Highway 59, Milton—XtatiK, 8 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Geoff Howard Duo, noon.

Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Duane Worden, 5:30 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Madtown Mannish Boys, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—SuperTuesday, 7 p.m.

Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allens Grove Band & Family, 2 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, noon.

Jake’s Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton—A Tad of Sarahcha, 3 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 2 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Cheap Shots, 2 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam outside with Russ & Mr. G, 2 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Charlie Ann, 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 7

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Brooke Nunn, noon, and Kelsey Miles, 3:30 p.m..

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Eclectic Red, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 2 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan and Emily Knutson, 2 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Pacific Coast Highway, 2 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Music

Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Music

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m.

Games

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.