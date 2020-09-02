Thursday, Sept. 3
Music
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Steve Weber, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 4
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—2 AM, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Heavy Petting, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Rob Tomaro, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Eclectic Red and Danny Grams, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jackie Ernst, 11 a.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Chris Kohn, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Radio Wranglers, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Now, 7 p.m.
Best of Janesville, 3138 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Eclectic Red, 11 a.m.
Best of Janesville, 3138 S. Highway 51, Janesville—John Gay, 12:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Kirstie Kraus and Jesse Lopez, 2 p.m.
Lakeland RV Campground, 2803 E. Highway 59, Milton—XtatiK, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Geoff Howard Duo, noon.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Duane Worden, 5:30 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Madtown Mannish Boys, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—SuperTuesday, 7 p.m.
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allens Grove Band & Family, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, noon.
Jake’s Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton—A Tad of Sarahcha, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 2 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Cheap Shots, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam outside with Russ & Mr. G, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Charlie Ann, 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 7
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Brooke Nunn, noon, and Kelsey Miles, 3:30 p.m..
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Eclectic Red, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 2 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan and Emily Knutson, 2 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Pacific Coast Highway, 2 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Music
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Music
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m.
Games
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.