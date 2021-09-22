170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Sept. 23

Music

1841 Farms & Vineyard, 3640 Bieneman Road, Burlington—Andy Braun, 5:30 p.m.

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Big Al Wetzel Band, 8 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sarah Day, 6 p.m.

Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Dan Maguire, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Table Wine, 5 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Retro Specz, 7 p.m.

Attica Bar, N7298 County X, Albany—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 6 p.m.

Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City—John Gay, 8 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Crazy Times Pub & Grub, 1520 Glen Forest Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois—Tim O’Grady, 6 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Cartunes, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Dirty Sheetz, 7 p.m.

The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party).

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, The Horse, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Two Left Feet, 7 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Sunset Stripped, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 4 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Todd Steffenhagen, 7 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dan Brusky, 5 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 5 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid Nehls, Cyndi Meyer and Steven Douglas Peck, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Music

Al’s Dayton Place, N8892 County D, Belleville—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Marshal Band, 7 p.m.

Artisan Pub, 1322 Gardner Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Dirty Fishnet Stockings, 9 p.m.

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting & Friends, 6 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Kilo Sierra, 7 p.m.

Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Rough Riders, 8 p.m.

Gordy’s Boat House Bar & Restaurant, 336 Lake Ave., Fontana—Jeff Walski, 6 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Over The Limit, 5 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Scott Huffman and Matt Ruthenberg, 5 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 2 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Blue Steel, 7 p.m.

Odd Fellows Lodge, 22 N. Main St., Janesville—Faster Faster Faster, Jazzcore Friction, Lack of Reason, Soulstasis and Lunar Moth, 6 p.m. (Pirate Party).

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—That Gurl, 6 p.m.; Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Andy Braun, 4 p.m.

Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton—Riders in the Sky, 7:30 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Four-Wheel Drive, 5 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Dan Brusky, 4:30 p.m. (Fish Boil).

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—So It Goes, 4 p.m.

Waterfront Bar, The Abbey on Lake Geneva, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana—Big Al Wetzel Band, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Facetious, noon; Tallan, 2 p.m. (Phoenix Park Bandshell fundraiser).

Games

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Drag Bingo, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Shelley Faith, noon; David Hecht, 3:30 p.m.

Gordy’s Boat House Bar & Restaurant, 336 Lake Ave., Fontana—Jackie Ernst, 1 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Nite Fire, 3 p.m. (End of Summer Party).

Rockdale Bar N Grill, 222 Water St., Cambridge—Wayne Road, 2 p.m.

Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Alison Margaret; Anderlik, Roach and Church; and Mark, Gretch and Jen, 4 p.m. (Sunset on the Patio Party).

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G featuring Dave Potter, 2 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends featuring Mike Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Games

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Music

New Glarus Fest Haus, 106 Third Ave., New Glarus—Rebel Junction, 6:30 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—David Mazzie, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Comedy

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Music

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill, 7:30 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Craig Mason Combo, 6 p.m.

Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you