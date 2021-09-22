Thursday, Sept. 23
Music
1841 Farms & Vineyard, 3640 Bieneman Road, Burlington—Andy Braun, 5:30 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Big Al Wetzel Band, 8 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sarah Day, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Dan Maguire, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Table Wine, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Retro Specz, 7 p.m.
Attica Bar, N7298 County X, Albany—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 6 p.m.
Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City—John Gay, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Crazy Times Pub & Grub, 1520 Glen Forest Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois—Tim O’Grady, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Cartunes, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Dirty Sheetz, 7 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party).
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, The Horse, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Two Left Feet, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Sunset Stripped, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 4 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Todd Steffenhagen, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dan Brusky, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid Nehls, Cyndi Meyer and Steven Douglas Peck, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Music
Al’s Dayton Place, N8892 County D, Belleville—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Marshal Band, 7 p.m.
Artisan Pub, 1322 Gardner Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Dirty Fishnet Stockings, 9 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting & Friends, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Kilo Sierra, 7 p.m.
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Rough Riders, 8 p.m.
Gordy’s Boat House Bar & Restaurant, 336 Lake Ave., Fontana—Jeff Walski, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Over The Limit, 5 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Scott Huffman and Matt Ruthenberg, 5 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 2 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Blue Steel, 7 p.m.
Odd Fellows Lodge, 22 N. Main St., Janesville—Faster Faster Faster, Jazzcore Friction, Lack of Reason, Soulstasis and Lunar Moth, 6 p.m. (Pirate Party).
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—That Gurl, 6 p.m.; Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Andy Braun, 4 p.m.
Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton—Riders in the Sky, 7:30 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Four-Wheel Drive, 5 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Dan Brusky, 4:30 p.m. (Fish Boil).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—So It Goes, 4 p.m.
Waterfront Bar, The Abbey on Lake Geneva, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana—Big Al Wetzel Band, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Facetious, noon; Tallan, 2 p.m. (Phoenix Park Bandshell fundraiser).
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Drag Bingo, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Shelley Faith, noon; David Hecht, 3:30 p.m.
Gordy’s Boat House Bar & Restaurant, 336 Lake Ave., Fontana—Jackie Ernst, 1 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Nite Fire, 3 p.m. (End of Summer Party).
Rockdale Bar N Grill, 222 Water St., Cambridge—Wayne Road, 2 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Alison Margaret; Anderlik, Roach and Church; and Mark, Gretch and Jen, 4 p.m. (Sunset on the Patio Party).
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G featuring Dave Potter, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends featuring Mike Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Music
New Glarus Fest Haus, 106 Third Ave., New Glarus—Rebel Junction, 6:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—David Mazzie, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill, 7:30 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Craig Mason Combo, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.