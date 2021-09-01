Thursday, Sept. 2
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Jason D. Petitt, 5 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Lei & Dave, 7 p.m.
Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Brass Knuckles, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—John Gay, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Espinosa & Coffey, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Pacific Coast Highway, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Co-op, Mile 134, Broke N’Bones and Extinguish the Sun, 9 p.m.
Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Duane Worden, 6 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Darien West Park, 335 W. Madison St., Darien—Allens Grove Band, 7 p.m. (Darien Cornfest).
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Telstar, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—BCT, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Place, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind, 5 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party).
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Danny Mancini, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Frank & Co. Band, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—20 Minute Mission, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Dusty Road, 5:30 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—David Hecht & The Who Dat?, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—SuperTuesday, 7 p.m.
Best of Beloit Vintage Mall, 1019 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Andy Braun, 3 p.m.
Best of Janesville Vintage Mall, 3138 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Andy Braun, 11 a.m.
Blackhawk Campground, 3407 E. Blackhawk Drive, Milton—Block Party, 7 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Busker, 5:30 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 1 p.m. (End of Summer Bash).
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.
Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz and Distilled, 2 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Darien West Park, 335 W. Madison St., Darien—Cherry Pie, 7 p.m. (Darien Cornfest).
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Edison Blake, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Cactii, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Atkinson Farmers Market, 19 E. Milwaukee Ave. W, Fort Atkinson—Jason D. Petitt, 9 a.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Beer Nutz, 2 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Barefoot Americans, 6 p.m.
Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—Keith & The Classics, 4 p.m.
Legion Park, 212 S. First St., Brooklyn—Time Travelers, 7:30 p.m. (Truck and Tractor Pull).
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Tommy Luke, 10 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Karen Shook, 4 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Floyd & Associates, 8 p.m.
New Glarus Fest Haus, 106 Third Ave., New Glarus—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Politix, 6 p.m. (End of Season Party); Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Dance Party).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Dani & Kris Crow, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—DJ Mister Woods, noon; Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 4 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Duane Worden, 5 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie & The Leftovers, 5 p.m.
Thresherman’s Park,, 51 E. Cox Road, Edgerton—Tim O’Grady, 11 a.m. (Rock River Thresheree).
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Kylar Kuzio, 3 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Aaron Williams & The Hoodoo, 6 p.m.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—King & Country, 7:30 p.m. (Walworth County Fair).
Games
Bass Creek Golf Club, 1303 S. Murphy Road, Janesville—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Foo Foo Dolls, 7 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 6 p.m.
Dig-n-Kat’s, W1605 Highway F, Sullivan—Smooth Blues Band, 3 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jackie Ernst, noon.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Dirty Groove, 3 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—John “Ludy” Puleo, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Audiodrive, 7 p.m. (Shake the Lake Party).
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—DJ Mister Woods, noon.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Brooke Nunn, 2 p.m.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—Justin Moore with Sean Stemaly, 7:30 p.m. (Walworth County Fair).
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 6
Music
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Frank & Co. Band, 2 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends featuring Bill Meine, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 2 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 3 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Pacific Coast Highway, 2 p.m.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—Gary McAdams Band, 4 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Music
The Rock on the River, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit—Duane Worden, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Kayla Ray, 7:30 p.m.
Central Park, Menhall Pavilion, 400 N. Main St., Edgerton—Rainbow Bridge, 6:30 p.m. (Concerts in the Park).
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 10 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Open mic with Party Marty, 8:01 p.m.
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Music
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Erik Koskinen and Will Overman, 8 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Evan Pingel, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—David Hayes, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.