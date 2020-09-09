Thursday, Sept. 10
Music
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dixie Duncan, 6 p.m.
Truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Noah James Hittner, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Universal Sound, 7 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Craig Curtis, 6 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—DJ, 9 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Rolland Bell, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan & Emily Knutson, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Kevin Kennedy, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Decade, 7 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Lunch Money?, 9 p.m.
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—BCT, noon; Allens Grove Band, 5 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Denny & Luke Svehla, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Top Flight, 4 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Kirstie Kraus & Jesse Lopez, 3 p.m.; Damaged Goods, 9 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Gary McAdams Band, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Steve, 1 p.m.; Me + J and T, 1:55 p.m.; The Onehitters, 3:25 p.m.; Earthmother, 4:45 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—South State, 4 p.m.
Comedy
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jer-Dog, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Music
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 2 p.m.
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Craig Curtis, 2 p.m.
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—BCT, 11 a.m.; Allens Grove Band and family acoustic jam, 4 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 3 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 14
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Music
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Kickin’ it with Kev, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kelsey Miles, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Music
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—David Hayes, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.