Thursday, Oct. 8

Music

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, 7:30 p.m. (Single release party).

Heritage Beam & Board, W2644 Loveland Road, Elkhkorn—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.

Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—The Smoky Nights, 6:30 p.m. (Boys and Girls Club of Janesville fundraiser).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Espinosa and Coffey, 6 p.m.

Games

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—DJ Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

Music

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with Perry Weber, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham (The Horse), 7 p.m.

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Little Miss Whiskey, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Duo, 8 p.m.

Comedy

Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Steadily Improv’ing, 8 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo Bingo, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Music

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—The Folk Service, 4:30 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Eclectic Red, 8:30 p.m.

Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Steve Meisner Polka Band, noon; Dueling Pianos, 3 p.m. (Oktoberfest).

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 1 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 8 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Dirty Groove, 4 p.m.

Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Stateline Playboys and Zweifel Brothers Band, 3 p.m. (Oktoberfest).

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—The Wads, noon. (Zendapalooza).

Sunday, Oct. 11

Music

Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.

Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Badger High School Jazz Band, noon; The Phenix Band, 3 p.m. (Oktoberfest).

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.

Games

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 12

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Games

Pete’s Inn Bar & Grill, 14 N. Madison St., Evansville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Music

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Your Mom, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

