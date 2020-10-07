Thursday, Oct. 8
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, 7:30 p.m. (Single release party).
Heritage Beam & Board, W2644 Loveland Road, Elkhkorn—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—The Smoky Nights, 6:30 p.m. (Boys and Girls Club of Janesville fundraiser).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Espinosa and Coffey, 6 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—DJ Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
Music
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with Perry Weber, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham (The Horse), 7 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Little Miss Whiskey, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Duo, 8 p.m.
Comedy
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Steadily Improv’ing, 8 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Music
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—The Folk Service, 4:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Eclectic Red, 8:30 p.m.
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Steve Meisner Polka Band, noon; Dueling Pianos, 3 p.m. (Oktoberfest).
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 1 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 8 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Dirty Groove, 4 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Stateline Playboys and Zweifel Brothers Band, 3 p.m. (Oktoberfest).
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—The Wads, noon. (Zendapalooza).
Sunday, Oct. 11
Music
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Badger High School Jazz Band, noon; The Phenix Band, 3 p.m. (Oktoberfest).
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.
Games
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 12
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Games
Pete’s Inn Bar & Grill, 14 N. Madison St., Evansville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Your Mom, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.