170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Oct. 29

Music

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Justin Raudebush, 7 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Jeff Walski, 5 p.m.

Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allens Grove Band, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Longhorn DJ/Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 8 p.m.

Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends, 7 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Music

Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m. (Halloween party).

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dave and Andy from Cherry Pie, 7 p.m.

Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—BCT, 1 p.m. (Halloween party).

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—DJ, 9 p.m. (Halloween party).

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 8 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—BCT, 8 p.m.

Jake’s Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton—DJ, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 8 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Charlie Ann, 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Games

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Music

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags