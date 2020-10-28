Thursday, Oct. 29
Music
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Justin Raudebush, 7 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Jeff Walski, 5 p.m.
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allens Grove Band, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Longhorn DJ/Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 8 p.m.
Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends, 7 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Music
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m. (Halloween party).
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dave and Andy from Cherry Pie, 7 p.m.
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—BCT, 1 p.m. (Halloween party).
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—DJ, 9 p.m. (Halloween party).
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 8 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—BCT, 8 p.m.
Jake’s Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton—DJ, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 8 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Charlie Ann, 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Games
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.