Thursday, Oct. 28
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Paul Hieser, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Curt Lewis, 8 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Big Al Wetzel Band, 8 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Charlie Painter Trio, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 6 p.m.
Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton—Rhonda Vincent, 7:30 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Rob Tomaro, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lara Herscovitch, 7:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Halloween trivia, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Rockdale Bar & Grill, 222 Water St., Cambridge—Wayne Road, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Music
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Amy & Mike Karaoke, 7 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.; Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Thirsty Boots, 6 p.m.
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allens Grove Band, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Harryz Boondocks, W7071 Main St., Watertown—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party).
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Deans Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Katie Scullin, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Todd Steffenhagen, 6 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Dave Coy, 5 p.m.
VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Halloween Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Music
Aztalan Inn Bar & Grill, W6630 County B, Lake Mills—Tagg Entertainment DJ, 9 p.m. (Halloween Party).
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Almas, A Light Divided, Bourbon House, In The Hour, Seilies and At The Wayside, 7 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Baileys Run Vineyard, N8523 Klitzke Road, New Glarus—Tim O’Grady, 2 p.m.
Bennett’s Junction House, N3693 County J, Monroe—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 7:30 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Karaoke, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Junkmale, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Karaoke, 3 p.m. (Halloween Party).
The Bridge, 88 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Roxtar, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Burlington—Under Siege, 9 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Zach Pietrini & McKenna Bray with The Lone Canary, 8:30 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Top Flight Band, 9 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
D&J’s Sports Bar & Grill, 215 S. Third St., Watertown—Premonition, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Soggy Prairie, 6 p.m. (Fall Fest).
The Horseshoe Saloon, 1901 Tenth Ave., Monroe—13 Sins, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Independent Order of Odd Fellows Wisconsin Lodge 14, 22 N. Main St., Janesville—Politix, 6 p.m. (Oddball Halloween Party).
Jake’s Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton—Munson, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Clove, 8:30 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—Noisy Neighbors, 9 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).
New Glarus Fest Haus, 106 Third Ave., New Glarus—Annie & The Crush, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—DJ/Karaoke, 7 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Verstaile DJ, 9 p.m. (Dance Party).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Self-Imposed Exile, Dystology and Psychobilly Death Clowns, 8 p.m. (Heavy Metal Halloween Party).
Pig Minds Brewing Co., 4080 Steele Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois—Jonny T-Bird & The MPs, 6 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—Stateline Playboys, 2 p.m.
Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton—Harp Twins, 7:30 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Heads All Empty, 5 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Tallman Carriage House, Rock County Historical Society campus, 426 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Jeremiah Fox & The Odd Company Band, 7 p.m. (Halloween Bash).
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m. (Halloween Party).
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—DJ, 10 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—DJ and Karaoke, 7 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Sunday, Oct. 31
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, noon. (Toy Drive/Family Halloween Party).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Stateline Playboys, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel & Mr. G, 2 p.m. (Halloween Party).
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 1
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends featuring Omar Coleman, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Music
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Sonya White, 7 p.m. (Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra Fundraiser).
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Music
East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Nathan Timmel, 7:30 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeffrey Steele, 7 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Lesser Lakes Trio, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.