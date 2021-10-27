170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Oct. 28

Music

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Paul Hieser, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Curt Lewis, 8 p.m.

Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Big Al Wetzel Band, 8 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Charlie Painter Trio, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 6 p.m.

Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton—Rhonda Vincent, 7:30 p.m.

Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Rob Tomaro, 6 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lara Herscovitch, 7:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Halloween trivia, 6 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Rockdale Bar & Grill, 222 Water St., Cambridge—Wayne Road, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Music

Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Amy & Mike Karaoke, 7 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.; Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Thirsty Boots, 6 p.m.

Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allens Grove Band, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Harryz Boondocks, W7071 Main St., Watertown—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.

The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party).

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Deans Blue Country, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Katie Scullin, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Todd Steffenhagen, 6 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Dave Coy, 5 p.m.

VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Halloween Trivia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Music

Aztalan Inn Bar & Grill, W6630 County B, Lake Mills—Tagg Entertainment DJ, 9 p.m. (Halloween Party).

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Almas, A Light Divided, Bourbon House, In The Hour, Seilies and At The Wayside, 7 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Baileys Run Vineyard, N8523 Klitzke Road, New Glarus—Tim O’Grady, 2 p.m.

Bennett’s Junction House, N3693 County J, Monroe—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 7:30 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Karaoke, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Junkmale, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Karaoke, 3 p.m. (Halloween Party).

The Bridge, 88 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Roxtar, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Burlington—Under Siege, 9 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Zach Pietrini & McKenna Bray with The Lone Canary, 8:30 p.m.

The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Top Flight Band, 9 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

D&J’s Sports Bar & Grill, 215 S. Third St., Watertown—Premonition, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Soggy Prairie, 6 p.m. (Fall Fest).

The Horseshoe Saloon, 1901 Tenth Ave., Monroe—13 Sins, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Independent Order of Odd Fellows Wisconsin Lodge 14, 22 N. Main St., Janesville—Politix, 6 p.m. (Oddball Halloween Party).

Jake’s Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton—Munson, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Clove, 8:30 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—Noisy Neighbors, 9 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).

New Glarus Fest Haus, 106 Third Ave., New Glarus—Annie & The Crush, 8 p.m. (Halloween Party).

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.

Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—DJ/Karaoke, 7 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Verstaile DJ, 9 p.m. (Dance Party).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Self-Imposed Exile, Dystology and Psychobilly Death Clowns, 8 p.m. (Heavy Metal Halloween Party).

Pig Minds Brewing Co., 4080 Steele Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois—Jonny T-Bird & The MPs, 6 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—Stateline Playboys, 2 p.m.

Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton—Harp Twins, 7:30 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Heads All Empty, 5 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Tallman Carriage House, Rock County Historical Society campus, 426 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Jeremiah Fox & The Odd Company Band, 7 p.m. (Halloween Bash).

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m. (Halloween Party).

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—DJ, 10 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—DJ and Karaoke, 7 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Sunday, Oct. 31

Music

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, noon. (Toy Drive/Family Halloween Party).

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Stateline Playboys, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel & Mr. G, 2 p.m. (Halloween Party).

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 1

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends featuring Omar Coleman, 7 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Music

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.

Comedy

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Sonya White, 7 p.m. (Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra Fundraiser).

Games

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Music

East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Open mic, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Comedy

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Nathan Timmel, 7:30 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4

Music

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeffrey Steele, 7 p.m.

Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 6 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Lesser Lakes Trio, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

