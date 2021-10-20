170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Oct. 21

Music

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lazer Lloyd, 8 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Country Idol (Week 4), 6:30 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Kegan Sessions, 8 p.m.

Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Feestet, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.

Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.

Comedy

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy fundraiser, 7 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Nathan Clemons, 8 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Music

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Sons on Fire, Autumn Reverie, All Things Fall and The Uninvited, 9 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Curtis & Loretta, 8:30 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open jam, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Jimmys, 8 p.m.

The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party).

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, The Horse, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.

Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Danny Mancini, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Saturday Morning Cartel, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Tom Steffenhagen, 7 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 5 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—From Sinatra to the ‘60s, 7 p.m.

Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Zac Matthews Band, 8 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Music

Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City—Andy Braun, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Smith with Dan Sebranek, 8:30 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.; Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim B., 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bass Creek Boys, 7 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—River Valley Rangers, 6 p.m.

Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m.

Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—Joshua Michael Band, 8 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Amelia Ford Band, 8 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Rogue Electrics, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Spoondoggers, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Genoa City—Under Siege, 8 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Dennis Martin Duo, 5 p.m.

Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Frank & Co., 8 p.m.

Games

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Drag queen bingo, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Music

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Vance Gilbert, 7 p.m.

The Castle, 501 Prospect Ave., Beloit—Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m.

Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

New Glarus Fest Haus, 106 Third Ave., New Glarus—Keith & The Klassics, 2 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends with Billy Flynn, 6:30 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Your Mom, 6 p.m.

Games

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month starting Oct. 19).

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Music

East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Burgundy Ties Duo, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Comedy

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Music

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lara Herscovitch, 7:30 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Charlie Painter Trio, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.

Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Rob Tomaro, 6 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Halloween trivia, 6 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

