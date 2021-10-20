Thursday, Oct. 21
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lazer Lloyd, 8 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Country Idol (Week 4), 6:30 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Kegan Sessions, 8 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Feestet, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy fundraiser, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Nathan Clemons, 8 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Sons on Fire, Autumn Reverie, All Things Fall and The Uninvited, 9 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Curtis & Loretta, 8:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open jam, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Jimmys, 8 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party).
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, The Horse, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Danny Mancini, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Saturday Morning Cartel, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Tom Steffenhagen, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—From Sinatra to the ‘60s, 7 p.m.
Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Zac Matthews Band, 8 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Music
Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City—Andy Braun, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Smith with Dan Sebranek, 8:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.; Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim B., 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bass Creek Boys, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—River Valley Rangers, 6 p.m.
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m.
Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—Joshua Michael Band, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Amelia Ford Band, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Rogue Electrics, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Spoondoggers, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Genoa City—Under Siege, 8 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Dennis Martin Duo, 5 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Frank & Co., 8 p.m.
Games
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Drag queen bingo, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Music
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Vance Gilbert, 7 p.m.
The Castle, 501 Prospect Ave., Beloit—Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m.
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
New Glarus Fest Haus, 106 Third Ave., New Glarus—Keith & The Klassics, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 3 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends with Billy Flynn, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Your Mom, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month starting Oct. 19).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Music
East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Burgundy Ties Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lara Herscovitch, 7:30 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Charlie Painter Trio, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Rob Tomaro, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Halloween trivia, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.