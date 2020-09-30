Thursday, Oct. 1
Music
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—DJ Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Acoustic show, 7 p.m.
Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—That Gurl and BullPen, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Little Miss Whiskey, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Un-Hitch’d, 8 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Sweetland, No Static and Gary McAdams and the Boxstars, 2 p.m. (Fallapalooza).
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Shawn Sharp, Elvis tribute, 11:30 a.m.; Squad 51, 2 p.m.; Dem Horny Funkers, 6:30 p.m.; classic car show, noon. (Oktoberfest).
Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Dirty Fishnet Stockings, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Twang Dragons, 8 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 8 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Van Eskes, 4 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—DJ Bingo, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Music
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Tommy & The Travelers, 11 a.m.; Zweifel Brothers, 2 p.m. (Oktoberfest).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jackie Ernst, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 2 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Bahama Bob, 11 a.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 3 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 5
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, 7:30 p.m. (Single release party).
Games
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, 7:30 p.m. (Single release party).
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—The Smoky Nights, 6:30 p.m. (Boys and Girls Club of Janesville fundraiser).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—DJ Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.