Thursday, Oct. 1

Music

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—DJ Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Acoustic show, 7 p.m.

Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—That Gurl and BullPen, 7 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Little Miss Whiskey, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Un-Hitch’d, 8 p.m.

Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Music

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Sweetland, No Static and Gary McAdams and the Boxstars, 2 p.m. (Fallapalooza).

Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Shawn Sharp, Elvis tribute, 11:30 a.m.; Squad 51, 2 p.m.; Dem Horny Funkers, 6:30 p.m.; classic car show, noon. (Oktoberfest).

Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Dirty Fishnet Stockings, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Twang Dragons, 8 p.m.

Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 8 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Van Eskes, 4 p.m.

Games

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—DJ Bingo, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Music

Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Tommy & The Travelers, 11 a.m.; Zweifel Brothers, 2 p.m. (Oktoberfest).

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jackie Ernst, 3 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 2 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Bahama Bob, 11 a.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Music

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, 7:30 p.m. (Single release party).

Games

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Music

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, 7:30 p.m. (Single release party).

Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—The Smoky Nights, 6:30 p.m. (Boys and Girls Club of Janesville fundraiser).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—DJ Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.