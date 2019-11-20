170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Nov. 21

Variety

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Comedy

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Rock

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Westview, 8 p.m.

Country

Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Scott Wilcox, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Skylah’s Lyrik, 7 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Big Daddy Woo Woo, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Grey Matter Mechanics, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.

Classic oldies

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co., 8 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Comedy

Crosby Place, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Comedy Drag Show, 6 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—DJ Dee Franko, 10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Rock

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Cherry Pie, 8 p.m.

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Left of Reason, 8:30 p.m.

The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Roxtar, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Razor’s Edge, 8 p.m.

Rockabilly

Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.

Country rock

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Variety

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin, Barry Riese and Steve Tessmer, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Real Deal, 8:30 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jackie Ernst, 7 p.m.

Shooters Stateline, 210 Oak Grove Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Charlie Ann, 4 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Kissers, 7 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Lunch Money, 9 p.m.

Piano

Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Piano Fondue, 7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Fuzzy’s Karaoke, 5 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Variety

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Hogtied to the Misfit, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Rodney Brown, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Country

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 6:30 p.m.

Variety

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—The Black Donnellys, 7 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Rock

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Roxtar, 9 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m.

Country

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m.

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Acoustic

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.

Variety

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Bass Creek Boys, 8 p.m.

Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Stateline Playboys, 8 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—The Black Donnellys, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Your Mom, 9 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Tight Rooster, 7 p.m.

Trivia

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—7 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—8 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Black Wednesday party).

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

