Thursday, Nov. 21
Variety
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Comedy
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
Rock
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Westview, 8 p.m.
Country
Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Scott Wilcox, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Skylah’s Lyrik, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Big Daddy Woo Woo, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Grey Matter Mechanics, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Classic oldies
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co., 8 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Comedy
Crosby Place, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Comedy Drag Show, 6 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—DJ Dee Franko, 10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Cherry Pie, 8 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Left of Reason, 8:30 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Roxtar, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Razor’s Edge, 8 p.m.
Rockabilly
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.
Country rock
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Variety
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin, Barry Riese and Steve Tessmer, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Real Deal, 8:30 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jackie Ernst, 7 p.m.
Shooters Stateline, 210 Oak Grove Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Charlie Ann, 4 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Kissers, 7 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Lunch Money, 9 p.m.
Piano
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Piano Fondue, 7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Fuzzy’s Karaoke, 5 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Variety
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Hogtied to the Misfit, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Rodney Brown, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Country
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 6:30 p.m.
Variety
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—The Black Donnellys, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Rock
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Roxtar, 9 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m.
Country
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Variety
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Bass Creek Boys, 8 p.m.
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Stateline Playboys, 8 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—The Black Donnellys, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Your Mom, 9 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Tight Rooster, 7 p.m.
Trivia
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—8 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Black Wednesday party).
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.