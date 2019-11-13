Thursday, Nov. 14

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Smile Empty Soul, Cinder, Nagazi, Morningstar, Living Inside Fearless Entropy, 7:30 p.m.

Variety

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn and Lazersnake, 7 p.m.

Bluegrass

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Rock

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.

Classic oldies

VFW, big room, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co., 7 p.m.

Blues

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Marvin Stumbles, 8:30 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cash Box Kings, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Tayler Schereck, 7 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Cullah and Michael Castle as part of the Winter Concert Series, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Mark Croft, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’lite Duo, 7 p.m.

Country

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.

Variety

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—The Gary Band, 8 p.m.

Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Deadly Friend and Party Marty, 9 p.m.

Folk

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Boston Imposters, 8:30 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny- Oke, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Rock

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—The Red Flags, Wood Chickens and Lunar Moth, 9 p.m.

Rock/funk

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.

Classic rock

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karl, 9 p.m.

Hippie metal

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Glostic Willy and Bury the Enemy, 9 p.m.

Rockabilly

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.

Blues

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Aaron Williams and the Hoodoo, 7 p.m., during brewery’s 20th anniversary party.

Country

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Over the Limit, 8 p.m.

Folk

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Johnsmith, 8:30 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Laura Bayliss Jazz Trio, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-hitch’d, 7 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Folk’n Rock’n, 3 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—A Tad of Sarahcha, 4 p.m.

Variety

Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Your Mom, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Country rock

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Silver Fox Trio, 3 p.m.

Country

Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Bree Morgan with Emily Knutson, 2 p.m.

Variety

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 1 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Royal Bliss, Torn Between, The Northern Lights and Dark Sun, 8 p.m., during Royal Bliss album release tour.

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Karaoke

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam featuring Sid and Friends and Stranded Andy, 7 p.m.