Thursday, Nov. 14
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Smile Empty Soul, Cinder, Nagazi, Morningstar, Living Inside Fearless Entropy, 7:30 p.m.
Variety
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn and Lazersnake, 7 p.m.
Bluegrass
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Rock
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.
Classic oldies
VFW, big room, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co., 7 p.m.
Blues
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Marvin Stumbles, 8:30 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cash Box Kings, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Tayler Schereck, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Cullah and Michael Castle as part of the Winter Concert Series, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Mark Croft, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’lite Duo, 7 p.m.
Country
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Variety
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—The Gary Band, 8 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Deadly Friend and Party Marty, 9 p.m.
Folk
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Boston Imposters, 8:30 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny- Oke, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Rock
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—The Red Flags, Wood Chickens and Lunar Moth, 9 p.m.
Rock/funk
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.
Classic rock
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karl, 9 p.m.
Hippie metal
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Glostic Willy and Bury the Enemy, 9 p.m.
Rockabilly
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.
Blues
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Aaron Williams and the Hoodoo, 7 p.m., during brewery’s 20th anniversary party.
Country
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Over the Limit, 8 p.m.
Folk
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Johnsmith, 8:30 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Laura Bayliss Jazz Trio, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-hitch’d, 7 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Folk’n Rock’n, 3 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—A Tad of Sarahcha, 4 p.m.
Variety
Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Your Mom, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Country rock
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Silver Fox Trio, 3 p.m.
Country
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Bree Morgan with Emily Knutson, 2 p.m.
Variety
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 1 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 18
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Royal Bliss, Torn Between, The Northern Lights and Dark Sun, 8 p.m., during Royal Bliss album release tour.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Karaoke
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam featuring Sid and Friends and Stranded Andy, 7 p.m.