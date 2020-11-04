170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Nov. 5

Music

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Music

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—David Hayes, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—OGMC, with Kevin and Greg, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Duo, 8 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Josh Becker and Michelle McCall, 6 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co. Band, 7 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo Bingo, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Music

Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allens Grove Band acoustic show, 2 p.m.

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Steve Weber, 2:30 p.m.

Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Leaving JanesVegas, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 8 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Music

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open blues jam, 2 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 9

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Music

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 5 p.m.

Games

Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Music

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 pm.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags