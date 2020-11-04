Thursday, Nov. 5
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
Music
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—David Hayes, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—OGMC, with Kevin and Greg, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Duo, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Josh Becker and Michelle McCall, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Music
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allens Grove Band acoustic show, 2 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Steve Weber, 2:30 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Leaving JanesVegas, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 8 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Music
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open blues jam, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 9
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 5 p.m.
Games
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Music
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 pm.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.