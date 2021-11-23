170706NM_MICROPHONE

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Music

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 8 p.m.

Bass Creek Golf Club, 1303 S. Murphy Road, Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.

Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Stateline Playboys, 6 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—DJ, 8 p.m.

East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.

Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—DJ, 8 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Roxtar, 9 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Jimmys, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—The Noisy Neighbors, 9 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Mickey Magnum, Johnny Likes Noize, Party Marty and The Usual Suspects, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.

New Horizon’s Sports Bar & Grill, 214 S. Seventh St., Delavan—Contact High, 8:30 p.m.

Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—BCT, 9 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mad Tadders, 6 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Open mic, 8:01 p.m.

Comedy

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.

Games

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Music

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Taylor Schereck, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—What’s His Name & The Other Guy, 8:15 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Eclectic Red, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trash 80s, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Kirstie Kraus & Rob Riser, 7 p.m.

The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Dance Party).

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 8 pm.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Steve McClanahan, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woefel, 6 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Andy Braun, 4 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 5 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Music

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Ernie Hendrickson, 8:30 p.m.

Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Audiodrive, 9 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Jestin Jay Trio, 6 p.m.

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim B., 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—BCT, 6 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Greg Baumann Duo, 6 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Jage Nichols, 8 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Blue Steel, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Dani & Kris Crow, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 6 p.m.

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—DJ/Karaoke with Shock, 8 p.m. (Ugly sweater/holiday outfit fundraiser).

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 6 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Games

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Music

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Dawg Bones, 3 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Back 40, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 29

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends with Gerry Hundt, 7 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ben Harold, 6 p.m.

Games

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Music

East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Open mic, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Comedy

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Music

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—B3Groove, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.

