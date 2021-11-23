Wednesday, Nov. 24
Music
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 8 p.m.
Bass Creek Golf Club, 1303 S. Murphy Road, Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Stateline Playboys, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—DJ, 8 p.m.
East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—DJ, 8 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Roxtar, 9 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Jimmys, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—The Noisy Neighbors, 9 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Mickey Magnum, Johnny Likes Noize, Party Marty and The Usual Suspects, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.
New Horizon’s Sports Bar & Grill, 214 S. Seventh St., Delavan—Contact High, 8:30 p.m.
Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—BCT, 9 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mad Tadders, 6 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Open mic, 8:01 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Taylor Schereck, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—What’s His Name & The Other Guy, 8:15 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Eclectic Red, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trash 80s, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Kirstie Kraus & Rob Riser, 7 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Dance Party).
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 8 pm.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Steve McClanahan, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woefel, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Andy Braun, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Music
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Ernie Hendrickson, 8:30 p.m.
Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Audiodrive, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Jestin Jay Trio, 6 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim B., 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—BCT, 6 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Greg Baumann Duo, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Jage Nichols, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Blue Steel, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Dani & Kris Crow, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 6 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—DJ/Karaoke with Shock, 8 p.m. (Ugly sweater/holiday outfit fundraiser).
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 6 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Dawg Bones, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Back 40, 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 29
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends with Gerry Hundt, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ben Harold, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Music
East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—B3Groove, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.