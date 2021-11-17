170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Nov. 18

Music

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Open mic, 6 p.m.

Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Galaxy, 1-3 p.m. (Afternoon dance).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sarah Day, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 6 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Comedy

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Olivia Witt, Logan Dunsmore and Ton Johnson, 7 p.m. (Project 16:49 fundraiser).

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Justin Raudebush, 7 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—The Decade Unplugged, 8 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.; Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—That Gurl, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Dirty Sheetz, 7 p.m.

The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Dance Party).

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Jonny T-Bird and the MPs, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Taras Nahirniak, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jon Rouse, 5 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Edison Blake, 5 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—From Sinatra to the ’60s, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Music

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Kaleido, Jaimie Fontaine & The Level, At The Wayside and Mickey Magnum, 7 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Munson, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill, 8 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Conroy’s Pub & Grub Revised, 3515 County M, Edgerton—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Kilo Sierra, 4 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Playback, 7 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Matt Meyer and Mikey G, 6 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Dave Ehlert Trio, 8 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Kev & Matt, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Pride Night, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Todd Steffenhagen, 6 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Paul Zanello, 5 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Back2Back, 3 p.m.

Games

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Music

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 3 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Open stage with Rusty Bumper, 4 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 22

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends with Andrew Diehl, 6:30 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.Bingo, 6:30 p.m.Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Tommy Odetto, 6 p.m.

Games

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Music

Bass Creek Golf Club, 1303 S. Murphy Road, Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.

Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Stateline Playboys, 6 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—DJ, 8 p.m.

East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Roxtar, 9 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Jimmys, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—The Noisy Neighbors, 9 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Mickey Magnum, Johnny Likes Noize, Party Marty and The Usual Suspects, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.

Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—BCT, 9 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Comedy

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.

Games

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Music

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.

