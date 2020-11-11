Thursday, Nov. 12
Music
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13
Music
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Justin Raudebush, 7 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Darious Pro Pittman, 6 p.m.
Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Zac Matthews, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—DJ/Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Bill and Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan and Emily Knutson, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, The Horse, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday. Nov. 14
Music
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Eclectic Red, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Misguided, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Leaving Scarlet, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 3 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 16
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Games
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 4 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.