Thursday, Nov. 12

Music

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13

Music

Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Justin Raudebush, 7 p.m.

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Darious Pro Pittman, 6 p.m.

Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Zac Matthews, 6 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—DJ/Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Bill and Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan and Emily Knutson, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, The Horse, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.

Saturday. Nov. 14

Music

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Eclectic Red, 6 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Misguided, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Leaving Scarlet, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Music

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 3 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 16

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Music

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.

Games

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Music

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 4 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Tags