Thursday, Nov. 11
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—KK Lee, 4 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Kyle & The Sax, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Galaxy, 1-3 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Alyssia Dominguez, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 6 p.m.
Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton—Darrell Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Disney Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Bingo, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 12
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Josh Calhoun, 7 p.m.
Aztalan Inn Bar & Grill, W6630 County B, Lake Mills—Myles Wangerin, 9:30 p.m.
Baileys Run Vineyard, N8523 Klitzke Road, New Glarus—Markus J, 5 p.m.
Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City—Jeff Walski, 8 p.m.
Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—The Wayouts, 9 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band with Eddie Rivers, 7 p.m.
Hot Rod Nellie’s, 122 S. Jackson Road, Pecatonica, Illinois—Sunset Strip, 9 p.m.
In Good Spirits, W1909 Main St., Sullivan—The Soul Inspirations, 8 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Dance Party).
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Too Sick Charlie, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Andrew Robinson, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, The Horse, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Gary the Duo, 7 p.m.
Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Under Siege, 10 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Red’s Hot Chili Peppers, 7 p.m.
Retro City Rockade, 1944 Center Ave., Janesville—Darious “Pro” Pittman, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton—Shovels & Rope, 7:30 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Zaido Cruz, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Band, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 8 p.m.
Uptown Bar, 416 E. Main St., Watertown—Breckin Miles, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Comedy
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Dwayne L. Gill, 8 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Thanksgiving Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Foo Foo Dolls, 7 p.m.
Baileys Run Vineyard, N8523 Klitzke Road, New Glarus—Mark Croft, 2 p.m.
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—No Static, 6:30 p.m. (Marine Corps Ball).
Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City—Zaido Cruz, 7 p.m.
Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—This One’s Pink, 9 p.m. (Pink Floyd Tribute).
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Jason D. Pettit, 6 p.m.; Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Edison Blake, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bathtub Mothers, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Brido with Loriann Bowdish and Jon Dawley, 6 p.m.
Edgerton Performing Arts Center, 200 Elm High Drive, Edgerton—Jeff Dayton, 7:30 p.m. (Salute to Glen Campbell).
Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Elvis tribute artist Jesse Aron, 6:30 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—The Brothers Quinn, 6 p.m.
Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—Altered State, 9 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Dig Deep, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Dance Party).
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—John “Ludy” Puleo, 7 p.m.
Rascal’s, 5223 Torque Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Audiodrive, 9 p.m. (‘80s Party).
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Todd Steffenhagen, 6 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Disney Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton—Richard Thompson, 7:30 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Smooth Blues Band, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton— G-Force with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m. (BIC Toy Drive).
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Nathan Crawford, 3 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Grant Milliren, 5 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Drag Bingo, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Music
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Jackie Ernst, noon.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Phil Trumpy, 3 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m. (Dance Party).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Beer Nuts, 3 p.m.
Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton—Richard Thompson, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Bass Creek Golf Club, 1303 S. Murphy Road, Janesville—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 15
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends with Tom Holland, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ, 9 p.m.Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Music
East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Friends With Benefits, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sarah Day, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Olivia Witt, Logan Dunsmore and Jon Johnson, 7 p.m. (Project 16:49 Fundraiser).
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.