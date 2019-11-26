170706NM_MICROPHONE

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Rock

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Roxtar, 9 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 6 p.m.

Country

Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 7 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m.

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Acoustic

Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—John Nelson & Jay Arena, 9 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.

Variety

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Bass Creek Boys, 8 p.m.

Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Stateline Playboys, 8 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—The Black Donnellys, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Your Mom, 9 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Tight Rooster, 7 p.m.

Trivia

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—7 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—8 p.m.

Disc jockey

Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—DJ B-Lee, 10 p.m. (Thanksgiving Eve party).

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Black Wednesday party).

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Acoustic

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—John Nelson, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 11:30 a.m.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Jake O’, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Coyote Brother (Hayward Williams & J. Hardin), 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Jimmys, 8 p.m.

Legends, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Small Talk, 7 p.m.

Leisure Lanes, 2308 Sixth Ave., Monroe—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.

O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Lindsay Riley, 7 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Your Mom, 9 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Rock

Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Rhetoric Vendetta, 6 p.m.

Country

Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 10 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen and Derrick Procell, 7 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Dan Brusky, 4 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Dave Cofell and Mark Dvorak, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dynamite Society, 9 p.m.

Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—WheelHouse, 7 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Radio Wranglers, 7 p.m.

Piano

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos, 7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Decades party).

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Acoustic

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Bill & Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 3 p.m.

Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Evan Pingel, 3 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.

Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—6 p.m.

Comedy

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bob Jay, 7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—8 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

