Wednesday, Nov. 27
Rock
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Roxtar, 9 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 6 p.m.
Country
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Acoustic
Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—John Nelson & Jay Arena, 9 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Variety
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Bass Creek Boys, 8 p.m.
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Stateline Playboys, 8 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—The Black Donnellys, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Your Mom, 9 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Tight Rooster, 7 p.m.
Trivia
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—8 p.m.
Disc jockey
Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—DJ B-Lee, 10 p.m. (Thanksgiving Eve party).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Black Wednesday party).
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Acoustic
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—John Nelson, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 11:30 a.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Jake O’, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Coyote Brother (Hayward Williams & J. Hardin), 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Jimmys, 8 p.m.
Legends, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Small Talk, 7 p.m.
Leisure Lanes, 2308 Sixth Ave., Monroe—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Lindsay Riley, 7 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Your Mom, 9 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Rock
Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Rhetoric Vendetta, 6 p.m.
Country
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 10 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen and Derrick Procell, 7 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Dan Brusky, 4 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Dave Cofell and Mark Dvorak, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dynamite Society, 9 p.m.
Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—WheelHouse, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Radio Wranglers, 7 p.m.
Piano
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos, 7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Decades party).
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Acoustic
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Bill & Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 3 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Evan Pingel, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 2
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—6 p.m.
Comedy
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bob Jay, 7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—8 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.