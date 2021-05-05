Thursday, May 6
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike night).
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Ghostwriter, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit, Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Neil Andrews, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ryan Meisel & Friends, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jeanne Marshall Bindley, 5 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 7
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 7 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Zac Matthews, 7 p.m.
Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Bodhicitta, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Second Sunday, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Trinadora Duo, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—OGMC, 7 p.m. (Bike night).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—From Sinatra to the ‘60s, 7 p.m.
Retro City Rockade, 1944 S. Center Ave., Janesville—Party Marty, Candace Griffin, Joey Falk, Rolland Bell and Jack O’Roses, 7 p.m. (Songwriter Showdown).
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Josh from Cherry Pie, 8 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Sortin’ the Mail, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co., 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Universal Sound, 7 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—The Decade, 8 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim B., 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Jestin Jay Trio, 5:45 p.m.
Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, 6246 E. Riverside Drive, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Playback, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Jeff Walksi, 6 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—Simply ID, 9 p.m.
Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Under Siege, 9 p.m. (Jammin’ for the Bandshell fundraiser).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Left of Reason and Lines of Loyalty, 7:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Table Wine, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Smooth Blues Band, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Big Wes Turner Trio, 6 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, May 9
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Acoustic sessions, noon.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big All Wetzel Band, 3 p.m.
Friendly Inn, 1335 Seventeenth St., Monroe—Party Marty, 1:01 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 3 p.m.
Monday, May 10
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
Music
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Andy Braun, 6 p.m.
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Jazz Orchestra, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sam Ness, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pete’s Inn Bar & Grill, 14 N. Madison St., Evansville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Raine Stern, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Noah James Hittner, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.