Thursday, May 27
Music
Al’s Dayton Place, N8892 County D, Belleville—S&S Duo, 7 p.m.DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike night).
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m. (Bike night).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Flashback to Vertigo, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Timothy Wright, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—DJ, 6 p.m.
Rotary Park, 324 S. Sixth St., Stoughton—Adam Bartels Band, 6 p.m.Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Table Wine, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Joshua Clark, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 28
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Diamonds & Lead, 7 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting & Jeff Walski, 6 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Magpie Twitch, 6 p.m.
Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Easy Riders, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—T-N-T, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—G-Force, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Roadhouse Chiefs, 5 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Two County Lines, 7 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Gravity of Youth, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Two Left Feet, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Big Al Wetzel Band, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 4 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Duane Worden, 5 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Billy Lethal, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—The Nightinjails, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Birddog Blues Band, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 5:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Cyndi Meyer and Craig Curtis, 7 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 29
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Shotgun Jane, 7 p.m.
Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—The Sensations, 8 p.m.Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Crazy Times Pub & Grub, 1520 Glen Forest Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 4 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Ed Chapman, 7 p.m.
DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Allens Grove Band, 8 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Kenny & the Night Owls, 6:30 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Bathtub Mothers, 5 p.m.
The Fuzzy Pig, N8660 Clover Valley Road, Whitewater—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Damaged Goods, 5 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Sully & The Boys, 3 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—River Valley Rangers, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Decade, 3 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Jonathan Lyons Johnny Cash tribute, 7 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Blame The Drummer, 4 p.m.
Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 6 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Twang Dragons, 6 p.m.
Phoenix Park Band Shell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Gimmie Skynyrd, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Todd Steffenhagen, 7 p.m.
The Runaway Micropub & Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut, Burlington—Georgia Rae, 7 p.m.Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Brooke Nunn and Molly Welch, 4 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—John Gay, noon; Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 5 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Andy Braun, 4 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Depot Express, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Ryan McGrath Band, 6 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Drag bingo, 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 30
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Now, 7 p.m.
Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Gravity of Youth, 6 p.m.
Blackhawk Campground, 3407 E. Blackhawk Drive, Milton—Zac Matthews, 7 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 3 p.m.
Crawfish Junction, W6376 County A, Johnson Creek—The Rotation, noon.Down the Street, 967 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Party Marty, 8:01 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Dirty Groove, 3 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—John “Ludy” Puleo, 3 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Audiodrive, 7 p.m.
Rock Bar 2, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Genoa City—Jeff Walski, 7 p.m.Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Craig Curtis, 2 p.m.
Rockdale Bar N Grill, 222 Water St., Cambridge—Wayne Road, 2 p.m.Rosewood, 2484 County O, Delavan—Big Al Wetzel Band, 7 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Brooke Nunn, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, May 31
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 2 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind, 2 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Big Al Wetzel Trio, 3 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Frank (Cossano) Sinatra & Dean Martin, 4 p.m.
Veterans Park Pavilion, 440 Hilltop Drive, Milton— Evan Pingel, 11 a.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Music
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 6:30 p.m.
The Rock on the River, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit—Duane Worden, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Music
Down the Street, 967 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Party Marty, 8:01 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam with Stranded Andy, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m.
Rock County Historical Society campus, 440 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Rockford Wind Ensemble, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—The Krank Daddies, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 10 p.m.
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bryan James & The Barstood Prophets, 7:30 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike night).
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 2 p.m. (Afternoon dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Tristan Sheedlo, 7 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.