Thursday, May 20
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike night).
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Over The Limit, 6 p.m. (Bike night).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Local Waters Pub, 109 S. Third St., Watertown—Bree Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Brian Thompson, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jonny T-Bird & The MPs, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—DJ, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Dan Maguire, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 21
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Saturday Morning Cartel, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Party Marty & The Dirt Bags, Complex Machine, Prone to Sorrow, Seth Lambert and Rob Schroeder, 7 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary, The Duo, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Decade, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Earthmother, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, The Horse, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—William Darling & Joe, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Oak Street Ramblers, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 8 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Wayne Road, 7 p.m.
Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 7 p.m.
Bennett’s Junction House, N3693 County J, Monroe—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 4 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—CJ Solar, 5 p.m. (Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra fundraiser).
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Loriann Bowdish, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Merlot Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Paulie & The Poorboys, 6 p.m.
Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 County H, Lake Geneva—Under Siege, 9 p.m.
Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—Vinyl Road Band, 9 p.m.
Minhas Kitchen & Winery, 1404 Thirteenth St., Monroe—Banana Wind, 3 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn Duo, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 6 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—The Dimes, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Satellite Chain, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Remington’s Ride, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Georgia Rae, 11 a.m.; OGMC, 11:45 a.m.; Eclectic Red, 1:15 p.m.; STEREOtype, 2 p.m.; Tim O’Grady, 3:30 p.m.; Judson Brown Band, 4:15 p.m.; deLaney, 5:45 p.m.; Kesley Miles, 6:30 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Lunch Money, 8 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Karaoke/DJ, 8 p.m.
Games
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Wine and history trivia, 5:30 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, May 23
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kevin Burns, noon.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—When Pigs Fly, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Nite Fire, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, May 24
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Music
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Georgia Rae, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
Music
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Brooke Nunn, 6 p.m. (Bike night).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sam McCullough, 6 p.m.
Rock County Historical Society, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Sarabande, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 10 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting May 26)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Flashback to Vertigo, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Timothy Wright, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—DJ, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Joshua Clark, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.