Thursday, May 13
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike night).
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bill & Jim’s Awesome Acoustic Adventure, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Noah James Hittner, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 14
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 6 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Steve Weber, 6 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Longhorn DJ, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—BCT, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Freitag, 7 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Good Karma, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Stereotype, 7 p.m. (Bike night).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Boyden & Leigh, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Todd Steffenhagen, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rick Venn, 5 p.m.
Sunshine Brewing Co., 121 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Tooles, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Cajun Strangers, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Ethan Bell Band, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—A Killer’s Confession, Heartsick, The Failsafe, Left of Reason, Mortality of Man and The Righteous & Few, 7 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 1 p.m.; Miles Over Mountains, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Jon Dawley, 5:30 p.m.
Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Friendly Inn, 1335 Seventeenth St., Monroe—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 3 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 2:30 p.m.; Midnight Grave Diggers, 5 p.m.; Broken Bones, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Mykal Baas and Georgia Rae, 6 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—The Dirty Groove, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Pistol Pete, 7:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ricky Orta II, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Evan Pingel, noon; Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jenna Lynne, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Dave Potter Trio, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam/karaoke, 3 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Frogwater, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Wise Jennings, 2 p.m. (Valor Support Brigade fundraiser).
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, May 16
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Taylor and Von, noon; David Hecht, 3:30 p.m.
Best Dam Bar, 13965 Best Road, Davis, Illinois—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 2 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dixie Duncan, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Unity The Band, 4 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 3 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Jenna Lynne, 2 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Jazz on the Patio, 3 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Games
Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Monday, May 17
Music
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—The Thompson Duo, 4 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Mondays with Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, 7:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 19
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, 7:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—David Mazzie, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike night).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Brian Thompson, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jonny T-Bird & The MPs, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Dan Maguire, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.