Thursday, March 12
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Royal Irish Band, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Green Jelly, Bareknuckle Bullseye, Uncle Snake and Lazy Ass Destroyer, 6 p.m.
Acoustic
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Evan Riley, 7 p.m.
Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—That Gurl, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band with Eddie Rivers, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel, 9:30 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Fuzzy’s Lounge, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville— 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Rock
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Soul 2 Soul, 8:30 p.m.
Odd Fellows Lodge, 22 N. Main St., Janesville—Faster Faster Faster, The Red Flags, Wood Chickens and The Altercation, 6 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Mourning Dayze, 5 p.m.
Country rock
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 8 p.m.
Country
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 5 p.m.
Acoustic
Gray Brewing Co., 2424 W. Court St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 2 p.m. (Gray’s Blarney Bash).
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Bill & Jim, 3 p.m.
Variety
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Elvis tribute artist Shawn Sharp, 2:30 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Earthmother, 7 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 2 p.m., Two Left Feet, 8 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Allens Grove Band, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Georgia Rae Family Band, 8:30 p.m.
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 1 p.m.
Gray Brewing Co., 2424 W. Court St., Janesville—Folk’n Rock’n, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Top Flight, 8:30 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Ken E. Curtis, 6:30 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Nite Fire, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 11 a.m.; Gravity of Youth, 2 p.m.; Dem Horny Funkers, 4 p.m.; and Mr. Big Stuff, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Test 1-2, 9:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Johnny Can’t Stop, 6 p.m. (reunion show).
Stables, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—The Brothers Morgan, 1:30 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cajun Strangers, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville— 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Sunday, March 15
Country
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Bree Morgan and Emily Knutson, 2 p.m.
Acoustic
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.
Variety
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Kelsey Miles, 2 p.m.
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—The Brothers Morgan, 2:01 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Silver Fox Trio, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Mr. G, 3 p.m.
Monday, March 16
Jazz
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Band, 5 p.m..
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio blues open mic, 6:30 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
Rockabilly
Legends, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 5 p.m.
Variety
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Pat McCurdy, 2 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—WheelHouse, 1 p.m., and The Jimmys, 5 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville— 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Fuzzy’s Lounge, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.