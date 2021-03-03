Thursday, March 4
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Joel Brockwell, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 5
Music
Alpine Valley Ski Resort, W2501 County D, Elkhorn—Patrick Van Bibber, 6:30 p.m.
The Beloit Club, 2327 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Duane Worden, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Elkhorn Saloon, 9 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn—Contact High, 9 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—DJ Longhorn, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Decade, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—G-Force, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion Hotel, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 8 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Stranded Andy, 7 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 6
Music
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Jenny H, 7 p.m.
Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, 6246 E. Riverside Drive, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.
The Fuzzy Pig, N8660 Clover Valley Road, Whitewater—Chris Kohn, 5 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Damaged Goods, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—When Pigs Fly, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Matt Meyer Duo, 6 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Mike Dangeroux Band, 7 p.m.
Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, Lake Geneva—Chinsey, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—The Leftovers, 5 p.m.
The Venue, 2645 Main St., East Troy—BC Unplugged, 8 p.m.
Wally Wheelz Inn, 1265 Racine St., Delavan—The Mike Stone Trio, 6 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, March 7
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Eclectic Red, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, March 8
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 10
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.