Thursday, March 4

Music

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Joel Brockwell, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 5

Music

Alpine Valley Ski Resort, W2501 County D, Elkhorn—Patrick Van Bibber, 6:30 p.m.

The Beloit Club, 2327 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Duane Worden, 6 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 6 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Elkhorn Saloon, 9 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn—Contact High, 9 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—DJ Longhorn, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Decade, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—G-Force, 7 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Maxwell Mansion Hotel, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 8 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Stranded Andy, 7 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Music

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Jenny H, 7 p.m.

Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, 6246 E. Riverside Drive, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.

The Fuzzy Pig, N8660 Clover Valley Road, Whitewater—Chris Kohn, 5 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Damaged Goods, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—When Pigs Fly, 7 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Matt Meyer Duo, 6 p.m.

Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Mike Dangeroux Band, 7 p.m.

Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, Lake Geneva—Chinsey, 7 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—The Leftovers, 5 p.m.

The Venue, 2645 Main St., East Troy—BC Unplugged, 8 p.m.

Wally Wheelz Inn, 1265 Racine St., Delavan—The Mike Stone Trio, 6 p.m.

Games

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Sunday, March 7

Music

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Eclectic Red, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, March 8

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9

Games

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10

Games

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 11

Music

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

