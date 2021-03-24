Thursday, March 25
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Jeff Goins, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 26
Music
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 7 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m. (80s night).
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Zac Matthews Band, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham (The Horse), 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Kickin It With Kev, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 27
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Tantric, Ignescent and Solar, 8 p.m.
The Beloit Club, 2327 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Roxtar, 8 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—The Decade, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Coyote’s Night Club, 107 Dearborn St., Beloit—Conjunto Rio Grande, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Side Gig Prophets, 4 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—OGMC, Tomorrow is Yesterday and STEREOType, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michelle Zienne of Indigo Canyon, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Four Wheel Drive, 5 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, March 28
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 3 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—LUDY, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Russ Doiel and Mr. G open jam, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, March 29
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 30
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 31
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass, 6 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 1
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.