Thursday, March 11
Music
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 6:30 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Royal Irish Band featuring Ian Gould, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Mark Sturm, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 12
Music
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open jam, 6:30 p.m.
Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Time Travelers, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Folk’n Rock’n, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—DJ Chris-Mas, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Duo, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
Music
Bass Creek Golf Club, 1303 S. Murphy Road, Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 3 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Pat Jones, 7 p.m.
The Farmstand, Fancy Fair Mall, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Rick Venn, 1 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Twang Dragons, 5:30 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
New Horizon’s Sports Bar & Grill, 214 S. Seventh St., Delavan—Under Siege, 4 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Gravity of Youth, 11:30 a.m.; Brothers Quinn, 3 p.m.; The Jimmys, 6:30 p.m.; Bagpipers at 1, 4 and 9 p.m. (Great Irish Hooley).
Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Liam Nugent, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Over The Limit, 7:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Hello Dave, 6 p.m. (Hoof-A-Nanny benefit).
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Johnny Nelson, 3 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Sipos & Young, 5 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Irish music, 11 a.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 2 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Comedy
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Marz Timms, Ton Johnson, Jose Montero and Scott Castellanos, 6 and 8 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, March 14
Music
The Farmstand, Fancy Fair Mall, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Chris Minardi, noon.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Russ Doiel and Mr. G open jam, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, March 15
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 16
Music
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 17
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Tony Logue, 7:30 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Pat McCurdy, 4 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Contact High, 4 p.m.; Bagpipers at 11 a.m. and 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. (Great Irish Hooley).
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—DJ Felix, 5 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—David Hayes, 6 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 18
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Turf Smokehouse, Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National Resort Ave., Lake Geneva—Evan and Tom Leahy Band, 5:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit, Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.