Thursday, June 3
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bryan James & The Bar Stool Prophets, 7:30 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike night).
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dixie Duncan, 5 p.m. (Bike night).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Tristan Sheedlo, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Too Sick Charlie, 6 p.m.
Rotary Park, 324 S. Sixth St., Stoughton—The Dirty Groove, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jenna Lynn, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Twang Dragons, 7 p.m.Aztalan Inn Bar & Grill, W6630 County B, Lake Mills—Nial Hay, 9:30 p.m.
Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Duane Worden, 6 p.m.
Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Shuffle This, 8 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Dirty Canteen, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Crazy Times Pub & Grub, 1520 Glen Forest Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois—deLaney, 7 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Pete Henry, 6:30 p.m.
The Fuzzy Pig, N8660 Clover Valley Road, Whitewater—Gas Can Alley’s Darrell & Dale, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—BCT, 7 p.m.Harry’z Boondocks, W7071 Main St., Watertown—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Tim O’Grady, 5 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—The Byrd Bros, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—SoundBox, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—BMFT, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—That Gurl, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Blue Steel, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Joe 2.0, 7 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Phil Calkins, 5 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Dusty Road, 5:30 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Simply Jeorge, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Sweet Sheiks, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Stranded Andy, 7 p.m.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, Main Stage, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—Under Siege, 6:30 p.m.; Gimmie Skynyrd, 8:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 5:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Danny Guitarwood and G-Force, 7 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Videostar, 7 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—DJ, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Jenny H., 7 p.m.
Double B Farm Country Store & Cafe, 2777S. Brostuen Road, Beloit—Nite Fire, 5 p.m.
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Indigo Canyon, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Top Flight, 5 p.m.; Razors Edge, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—HoneyFingers/PolyJamorous, 5 p.m.
Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City—Mistaken Identity, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Smooth Blues Band, 6 p.m.
The Horseshoe Saloon, 1901 Tenth Ave., Monroe—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Roxtar, 3 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Lunch Money, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—The North Branch, 8 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Politix, 6 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—The Britins, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, noon.
Pig Minds Brewing Co., 4080 Steele Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois—Mana Kintorso, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Brooke Nunn & Molly Welch, 7 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 6 p.m.
Rock County Dairy Breakfast, McNally Farm, 5928 E. Bingham Road, Milton—Tim O’Grady, 7 a.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—The Leftovers, 5 p.m.
Spoondoggers, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Genoa City—Playback, 8 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tom Winkers, 4 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Smart Mouth, 2 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Hank Kimball & The County Agents, 6 p.m.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, Park Stage, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—Petty Union, 7 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, June 6
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bahama Bob, noon; Brandon Beebe, 3:30 p.m..
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—The Decade, 2 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Radiation, 3:30 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 3 p.m.
Crawfish Junction, W6376 County A, Johnson Creek—Jason D. Petitt, noon.
Delavan Lake Yacht Club, 1501 Cedar Point Drive, Delavan—Chris Kohn, 11:30 a.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Under Siege, 2 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Vintage country and bluegrass jam, noon.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Indigo Canyon, 3 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Mike Owens, 3 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Ludy & The Tunes, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with special guest Danny Guitarwood, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, June 7
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends with Ivy Ford, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
Music
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Banana Wind, 6:30 p.m.
The Rock on the River, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit—Duane Worden, 6 p.m.
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Taylor Schereck, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
Music
Franchesco’s, 7128 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, Illinois—Duane Worden, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Jazz Orchestra, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kelsey Miles, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—JC Ayer, 6 p.m.
Tallman Carriage House, Rock County Historical Society campus, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Oak Grove Strings, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 10 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Open mic with Party Marty, 8:01 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 10
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton—Back 40, 6:30 p.m. (Concerts on the Lawn).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Cosmic Endeavors Collective, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Josh Calhoun, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Name That Tune, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.