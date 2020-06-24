Thursday, June 25
Music
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Evan Pingel, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, June 26
Music
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mike & Amy’s Karaoke, 7 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Video Star, 7 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Elvis tribute artist Shawn Sharp, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Duo, 7 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Soul Inspirations, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends, 7 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Soggy Prairie Boys, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Pilot, 7 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, 7:30 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind, 3 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Elvis tribute artist Jesse Aron, 4 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Granny Shot, 5 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The North Westerns, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Silver Fox Trio, noon.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Taylor Schereck, 3:30 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 3 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Tad of Sarahcha, 2 p.m.
Delavan Lake Yacht Club, 1501 Cedar Point Drive, Delavan—Chris Kohn, noon.
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allens Grove Band, 1 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, noon.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Jam band, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Gary the Band, 2 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Laura Rae & The Backroads Trio, 6 p.m.
Games
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bar bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, June 29
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Paul Flipowicz, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jam session, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Roxtar, 6 p.m. (Rock County Cycles bike night).
Games
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.