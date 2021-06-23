Thursday, June 24
Music
Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Gravity of Youth, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Amber Lynn, 5 p.m.
Commons Park, 100 N. Main St., Lake Mills—The Decade, 7 p.m. (Town & Country Days).
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Back2Back, 5 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Freddy Hernandez, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Big Al Wetzel Band, 8 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—BA Blues Band, 6 p.m.
Rotary Park, 324 S. Sixth St., Stoughton—The MilBillies, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Katie Jo & Kaylin, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Rob Tomaro, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit, Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 25
Music
Allens Grove Union Park, County X, Allens Grove—Allens Grove Blues Jam, 7 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—2AM, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Ave’ Imperator, Desolate, Monroe, At The Wayside and Plant, 9 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 6 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 6 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Darious Pro Pittman, 6 p.m.; Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Karen Shook, 6:30 p.m.
Grassway Organics, W2716 Friemoth Road, East Troy—John Gay, 4 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Peck, Potter & McAdams with the Stateline All-Stars, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City—Peter & The Versatiles, 8 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Jackie Ernst, 8 p.m.
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Badger Chordhawks Chorus, 6:30 p.m. (Patriotic Concert).
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—David Hayes, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Karl, 6 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Jack Farina Swing Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 4 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
Roma’s Ristorante and Lounge, N8416 County ES, East Troy—Kevin Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Starline Factory, 300 W. Front St., Suite 204E, Harvard, Illinois—Georgia Rae Family Band, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Shelley Faith, 6 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Johnny Guarniari, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Soul Inspirations, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 5:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
Music
Al’s Dayton Place, N8892 County D, Belleville—The Ghosts in the Room, 3 p.m.
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 2 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Foo Foo Dolls, 7 p.m.
Bass Creek Golf Club, 1303 S. Murphy Road, Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.
Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan—British Invasion Years, 7 p.m.
Best Dam Bar, 13965 Best Road, Davis, Illinois—That Gurl, 8 p.m.
Best of Janesville Vintage Market, 69 S. Water St., Janesville—John Gay, 9 a.m.
Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City—Jeff Walski, 8 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Busker, 5:30 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Alex Williams, 7:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—David Huckfelt with Mike Rossetto, 8:30 p.m.
Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—STEREOType, 9 p.m.
Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn, 352 Lake St. Fontana—Your Mom, 10 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Tyler Burt, 6 p.m.; Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Commons Park, 100 N. Main St., Lake Mills—Cherry Pie, 8 p.m. (Town & Country Days).
Coyote’s Night Club, 107 Dearborn St., Beloit—Los Morros Del Norte, 9 p.m.
Crazy Times Pub & Grub, 1520 Glen Forest Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois—Blue Steel, 2 p.m.; Harpos Revue, 5 p.m.; Dead Man’s Hand, 7 p.m. (Pork in the Park).
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—PolyJamorous, 2 p.m.
Double B Farm Country Store & Cafe, 2777 S. Brostuen Road, Beloit—Stranded Andy, 5 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Ants Marching, 6:30 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Denny and Lucas Svehla, 6 p.m.
Franchesco’s, 7128 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, Illinois—Duane Worden, 6 p.m.
Geneva Theatre, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Twista, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Back Alley Kings, 2 p.m.
Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City—Starlight Ride Orchestra, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—River Valley Rangers, 6 p.m.
Hot Rod Nellie’s, 122 S. Jackson Road, Pecatonica, Illinois—BCT, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Decade, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—The Piss Poor Players featuring Fangerlis, 8 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Blame the Drummer, 4 p.m.
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Badger Chordhawks Chorus, 1:30 p.m. (Patriotic Concert).
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.
Minhas Kitchen & Winery, 1404 Thirteenth St., Monroe—Party Marty, 3:01 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Amped, 5 p.m.; Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Piano Man, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Kevin Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Mortality of Man, Kaos Ordinance, Bloodpoint, 99-Proof Devils and Psychobilly Death Clowns, 7 p.m. (Metalocalypse 2021).
Putnam Park, Fifth Street and West Third Avenue, Brodhead—Stateline Playboys, 6 p.m. (Brodhead Family Fest).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Roadhouse Chiefs, 7 p.m.
Rascal’s, 5223 Torque Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.
The Runaway Micropub & Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut, Burlington—Lunar Lizard, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Savoy, W4190 West End Road, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 6 p.m.
Shopiere Tap, 5227 County J, Clinton—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Table Wine, 4 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—5th Gear, 2 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—51 Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Chris Kohn, 2 p.m.; Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Politix, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Van Eskes, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 7 p.m. (Kevin Updike Fundraiser).
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, June 27
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bahama Bob, noon; Brooke & Molly, 3:30 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Cole Brandt, 1 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 3 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Stranded Andy, 3 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting & Friends, 3 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, noon.
Crawfish Junction, W6376 County A, Johnson Creek—Bree Morgan, noon.
Eagle Village Park, 401 Markham Road, Eagle—The Decade, 1:15 p.m. (Rock Kettle Moraine Days).
Endzone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan—Big Al Wetzel Band, 2 p.m. (Ribfest).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, noon.
Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City—Gooroos, 1 p.m.; Jeff Walski, 5:30 p.m.
Hot Rod Nellie’s, 122 S. Jackson Road, Pecatonica, Illinois—Leaving JanesVegas, 2 p.m.
Hotel Goodwin, rooftop, 500 Public Ave., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Zac Matthews, 2:30 p.m.
Jake’s Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton—Party Marty, 3:01 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 3 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—No Dice, 3 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Dirty Fishnet Stockings, 1 p.m. (Cruisin’ Car Show).
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Anderlik, Otto and Church, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Petty Kings, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Gary the Band, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 3 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—The Backroads Trio, 6 p.m. (Twilight in the Park).
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 3 p.m.
Monday, June 28
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Tyler Burt, 5 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 29
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 5 p.m.
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, 6:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Andy Braun, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Tuesday beginning June 8).
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 30
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Andrew Tilander, 5 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—David Mazzie, 6 p.m.
Rock County Historical Society campus, 426 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, 6 p.m. (Summer Solstice garden party).
Tallman Carriage House, Rock County Historical Society campus, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Sarabande, 5 p.m. (Artrageous Wednesdays).
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 1
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pohlman Field at Telfer Park, 2301 Skyline Drive, Beloit—Eclectic Red, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Whiskey & The Devil, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—David Hayes, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.