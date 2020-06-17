Thursday
Music
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Bill Hill, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Friday
Games
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 7 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo Bingo, 6 p.m.
Music
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Dan Brusky, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Little Miss Whiskey, 6 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Lisa B., 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Todd Bryant Band, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Banana Wind, 4:30 p.m.
Boxcars Pub & Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Gary McAdams & The Boxstars, 4:30 p.m. (Celebrate Clinton festival).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 4 p.m.
Purdy Park, 100 W. Church St., Orfordville—Dem Horny Funkers, 6 p.m. (Orfordville June Days Festival).
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 6:30 p.m.
The Rock on the River, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit—Lunch Money?, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Big Wes Turner Trio, 6 p.m.
Virtual
Feed Your Head Fest 2020, Flow Poetry, Pretty Beggar, Bobby Zonit, Rust Belt, Earthmother, Pete Jive, The Concrete Roots and Wurk, 1:30 p.m. (Facebook, YouTube).
Janesville Performing Arts Center Virtual Venue Series, Almond & Olive, 7 p.m. (JPAC Facebook page).
Sunday
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 3:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Gravity of Youth, 3 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Suns of Merlin, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Jam band, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Charlie Anne, 2 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Back 40, 6 p.m.
Monday
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Mondays with Dave Potter Trio and special guest Ivy Ford, 7 p.m.