Thursday

Music

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Bill Hill, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Friday

Games

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 7 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo Bingo, 6 p.m.

Music

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Dan Brusky, 6 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Little Miss Whiskey, 6 p.m.

Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Lisa B., 5 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Todd Bryant Band, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Banana Wind, 4:30 p.m.

Boxcars Pub & Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Gary McAdams & The Boxstars, 4:30 p.m. (Celebrate Clinton festival).

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 4 p.m.

Purdy Park, 100 W. Church St., Orfordville—Dem Horny Funkers, 6 p.m. (Orfordville June Days Festival).

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 6:30 p.m.

The Rock on the River, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit—Lunch Money?, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Big Wes Turner Trio, 6 p.m.

Virtual

Feed Your Head Fest 2020, Flow Poetry, Pretty Beggar, Bobby Zonit, Rust Belt, Earthmother, Pete Jive, The Concrete Roots and Wurk, 1:30 p.m. (Facebook, YouTube).

Janesville Performing Arts Center Virtual Venue Series, Almond & Olive, 7 p.m. (JPAC Facebook page).

Sunday

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 3:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Gravity of Youth, 3 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Suns of Merlin, 2 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Jam band, 2 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Charlie Anne, 2 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Back 40, 6 p.m.

Monday

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Mondays with Dave Potter Trio and special guest Ivy Ford, 7 p.m.

